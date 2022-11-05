Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan hints at Slipknot’s pivot to single-based releases: “Physical product is becoming obsolete”

Read full article on original website
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most
Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor opens up about sobriety: "you realize quickly how much a part of your personality booze has become"
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor discusses what life has been like since going sober in 2010, and how he approaches nights out with friends
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
NME
Low vocalist and drummer Mimi Parker has died
Mimi Parker, vocalist and drummer for acclaimed US indie duo Low, has died. Parker, who formed the slowcore band with her husband Alan Sparhawk in 1993, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. In August, the band cancelled a string of shows due to “recent developments and changes” in Parker’s treatment, with all 2022 dates then cancelled last month.
In Style
Millie Bobby Brown Said Her "Adult Relationship" With Henry Cavill Has "Strict Boundaries"
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a unique friendship that formed while playing brother-and-sister detective duo Enola and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise. And the 18-year-old actress recently opened up about her relationship with the 39-year-old actor — specifically, how it differs from friendships with her Stranger Things castmates.
This Woman Is Encouraging People To Stop Comparing Themselves To Others Online Through Her Viral Posed Versus Unposed Photo Series
After scrolling through her series, Bree says, "I hope [people will] let go of the unrealistic and unhealthy expectations that most of us have for ourselves that have been influenced by beauty standards in magazines, TV, social media, etc."
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
NME
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during recent London Show
The Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena. Aaron Carter – the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick – was found dead at his home in Southern California last week (November 5). Carter, who launched his music career as a child in the late 90s, was aged 34 at the time of his death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bathtub after police received a 911 call at 11am local time.
NME
Drake and 21 Savage – ‘Her Loss’ review: exciting prospect marred by lazy songwriting
For many fans, the highlight of Drake’s recent house-infused album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ was its final track ‘Jimmy Cooks’, which departed from this sound completely. A feature with Atlanta rap superstar 21 Savage, the track swapped warm, tropical beach vibes for deep south rap grit, and it was a hit. For that reason, a joint album between the pair was always an exciting prospect.
Weird Al Yankovic reacts to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead performance in new biopic
“Weird Al” Yankovic has commented on Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of himself in the new Roku biopic released on Friday (4 November). Radcliffe has stepped into the shoes of the American singer best known for parodying famous songs, such as the 1984 hit “Eat It”, which spoofs Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, inWeird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new interview with Variety, Yankovic, 63, reacted to the Harry Potter star’s performance, telling the publication that Radcliffe “absolutely nailed” the role. Explaining the decision to cast Radcliffe, the Grammy winner said he “generated a list of maybe half a dozen or...
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
Download Festival Unveils Over 60 Bands for 20th Anniversary Lineup, Metallica Playing Two Sets
Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the U.K.'s historic Download Festival, and they've just revealed a massive lineup of over 60 bands that'll perform to celebrate the milestone. Additionally, Metallica will play two sets throughout the weekend with no songs repeated. The four-night special edition of Download Festival...
Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen To Miss Tour Dates Following Medical Procedure
Cheap Trick won't cancel any shows with Robin Zander's son ready to fill in.
Ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo: “Would I join Kerry King’s new band? I don’t think he’d have the need to ask me”
Dead Cross, Misfits and whether he’ll ever play with Slayer again – you ask the questions, Dave Lombardo answers them
EW.com
Selena Gomez slams interview that triggered Disney flashback in new documentary: 'F---ing dumbest thing ever'
Selena Gomez's new My Mind & Me documentary includes a powerful scene in which the entertainer confronts past trauma after a journalist made her feel uncomfortable during an interview. Around the 68-minute mark in the new Apple TV+ feature — directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously helmed Madonna's iconic Truth...
NME
‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna
Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna. The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
