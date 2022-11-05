ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

WSAV-TV

Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day

On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 12 scores, highlights

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Unfortunately, we have witnessed the final edition of this year’s WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week (I’m not crying, you’re crying) but we planned to close out on a high note. And boy, was it an intense back-and-forth game. Brunswick survived a second-half comeback to bring home a nailbiting […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV-TV

Wreaths Across America holds local stop in Beaufort

Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, held a local stop in the town of Beaufort Sunday afternoon.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

'He will always be here,' fans remember Vince Dooley

'He will always be here,' fans remember Vince Dooley.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Statesboro High School cancels football game after threat on Snapchat

Statesboro High School cancels football game after threat on Snapchat.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

CAT to add six new stops in Garden City

During Friday morning's meeting, Chatham County Commission gave the green light for CAT to add six new bus stops along Highway 80 in Garden City. During Friday morning's meeting, Chatham County Commission gave the green light for CAT to add six new bus stops along Highway 80 in Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV-TV

Hampton County residents receive broadband network access

A special day came for rural South Carolina. Through the Project Up initiative, broadband network access will be made available to over 2,000 homes and businesses.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
allongeorgia.com

Most Recent Glynn County Food Service Inspections Oct 28 – Nov 6, 2022

All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miller Plantation, Screven County

This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
SAVANNAH, GA

