WSAV-TV
Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day
On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown.
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 12 scores, highlights
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Unfortunately, we have witnessed the final edition of this year’s WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week (I’m not crying, you’re crying) but we planned to close out on a high note. And boy, was it an intense back-and-forth game. Brunswick survived a second-half comeback to bring home a nailbiting […]
WSAV-TV
Wreaths Across America holds local stop in Beaufort
Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, held a local stop in the town of Beaufort Sunday afternoon.
WSAV-TV
'He will always be here,' fans remember Vince Dooley
'He will always be here,' fans remember Vince Dooley.
WSAV-TV
Statesboro High School cancels football game after threat on Snapchat
Statesboro High School cancels football game after threat on Snapchat.
WSAV-TV
CAT to add six new stops in Garden City
During Friday morning's meeting, Chatham County Commission gave the green light for CAT to add six new bus stops along Highway 80 in Garden City. During Friday morning's meeting, Chatham County Commission gave the green light for CAT to add six new bus stops along Highway 80 in Garden City.
WSAV-TV
Hampton County residents receive broadband network access
A special day came for rural South Carolina. Through the Project Up initiative, broadband network access will be made available to over 2,000 homes and businesses.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night’s Week 11 games; playoffs up next
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s a wrap. The high school football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on tap. Who’s in, who’s out and who’s going where? That will be finalized on Sunday morning when the FHSAA releases its first brackets for its new Suburban and Metro state playoffs.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
WJCL
Evacuation order issued for part of Coastal Georgia following chemical plant fire
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 11:10 a.m.: Officials on scene say it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Crews from as far as Savannah and Jacksonville, Fla. have responded. The fire is not yet under control. No one was hurt in...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
WSAV-TV
Fighting the war within: Local veterans mental health advocates work to save lives
When it comes to mental health, it can be difficult for veterans who are struggling to seek help, but local advocates are working to change that.
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
wtoc.com
Blind since age four, ECHS senior Austin Wegmann found his home in marching band
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County High School Marching Band is made up of roughly 200 members. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a student work as hard as he does,” says ECHS band director Will Alford. As you watch them move and play it...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Glynn County Food Service Inspections Oct 28 – Nov 6, 2022
All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miller Plantation, Screven County
This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
wtoc.com
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
