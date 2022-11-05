ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

2022 high school football playoff brackets, with updated results, times, dates

A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with first- and second-round results and third-round pairings, times and dates. Here are the brackets for each 11-player football and eight-player football division, showing the road to the state finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL...
MLive.com

Ranking all 64 teams left in high school football in Michigan

The latest edition of the Top 50, we’re doing something a bit different. There are just 64 teams still standing in 11-man football in the state of Michigan, so we will rank those 64 teams. Sorry to the Rockfords, Davisons, Salines and West Bloomfields of the world, you guys...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the fifth finalist for the Michigan Football Player of the Year award

MLive has revealed the first four finalists for the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award. Now it’s time for fans to select a fifth finalist. Vote now and as often as you want for the individual you want to be the fifth finalist for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Share this article with as many people as possible to gain votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

First 4 finalists named for 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year, you vote for 5th

The high school football season marches on and MLive is taking the next pivotal step in finding the next Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. A top 10 list was named two weeks ago for the annual Player of the Year award presented by MLive Media Group, but now the list has been narrowed further. Our extensive media and coaches panel voted for four players to be named as finalists for the award. Here are they are in alphabetical order by last name:
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Rutgers vs. Michigan State football predictions & picks for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans return home after two straight road games as they welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this Saturday. Both teams...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
MLive.com

Why nation’s No. 1 volleyball player Harper Murray of Ann Arbor chose Nebraska

ANN ARBOR – Deep down, Harper Murray always had a feeling Nebraska would be the place where she would play her collegiate volleyball games. And after becoming a dominating presence at Ann Arbor Skyline and the nation’s top recruit, the 6-foot-2 All-American made it official with the Cornhuskers on Wednesday as she signed her national letter of intent in front of family, friends and teammates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Spring Lake golfer named GAM Men’s Player of the Year

Nick Krueger of Spring Lake is the 2022 Golf Association of Michigan Men’s Player of the Year. The 2022 Michigan Amateur champion, who plays for Grand Valley State University, finished atop the points list through his performance in the various GAM tournaments.
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive.com

No. 2 Northville volleyball survives No. 8 Mercy and rafters for 3-1 win

LINCOLN PARK -- It did not take long to realize both the Northville and Farmington Hills Mercy volleyball teams were going to be locked in a tense battle on Tuesday night. With Northville entering the match ranked No. 2 in Division 1 and Mercy ranked No. 8, both were battling for a region championship berth at Lincoln Park High School.
NORTHVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Nebraska vs. Michigan football predictions, odds & lines for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football continued its dominant form last Saturday with a 52-17 victory over Rutgers. It was a tale of two halves for the...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Lawyer claims Michigan player started postgame tunnel incident with Michigan State

A lawyer representing a suspended Michigan State football player alleges a Michigan player started one of the Oct. 29 postgame altercations in the tunnel. David Diamond, a California-based attorney who spoke with MLive on Tuesday afternoon, said the Michigan player put his helmet on and his head down as if he was going to “charge” at Michigan State players in the tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 in a heated rivalry game.
ANN ARBOR, MI

