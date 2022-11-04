Read full article on original website
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
A plan to tax the rich to fund electric cars is on the ballot in California
California has long been a leader among states, and even countries, in promoting a shift to electric cars, including with its plans to ban the sale of purely gas-powered cars by 2035. But now Californians are voting on a ballot proposal that promises to accelerate that shift even more by taxing the wealthiest Californians to help pay for electric vehicle tax incentives and EV chargers in the state.
Henry County Daily Herald
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family. 14 years later, the effects...
Henry County Daily Herald
After lopsided loss, Miami to meet Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech, which is 3-2 since Geoff Collins was fired as coach, will host Miami on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 ACC) are favored against the disappointing Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3), who are coming off a 45-3 home loss to Florida State.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge man to spend life plus 65 years in prison for murder
McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
Henry County Daily Herald
Five Henry County football teams prepping for playoffs
Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week. Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
Henry County Daily Herald
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
Henry County Daily Herald
$20,000 reward for information leading to arrest of man accused of killing 1, shooting Henry County Sheriff's Office officer
McDONOUGH — The search continues for a man suspected of shooting a Henry County Sheriff’s Office detention officer and killing another person Friday afternoon. Law enforcement is looking for Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, who was last seen at the Hadden Place Apartment Complex in McDonough wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.
