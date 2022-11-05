Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Tatum’s 36 Points and Brogdon’s 25 Propel Boston Back into Win Column

The Boston Celtics are set to hit the road Monday night as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies and it's sure to be a doozy. Boston enters the showdown winners of each of its last two games -- including a 15-point shellacking of the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Celtics currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference at 6-3 and are three games behind the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the conference.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO