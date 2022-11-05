ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Mike Elko spares Duke fans with bowling plans

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253hOq_0izTZFz500

It's official: Duke football head coach Mike Elko's first season is a raving success, no matter what happens from here on out. The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 ACC) are bowl eligible for the first time in the past four seasons following their 38-31 win at Boston College (2-7, 1-5 ACC) on Friday night.

In a year that the ACC media projected Duke to finish dead last in the Coastal Division, the 45-year-old Mike Elko and his resilient, passionate bunch have gifted the fanbase what remains a rarity when looking back at the past six decades.

It'll be only the third bowl trip for the program in the past 62 years with anyone other than David Cutcliffe at the helm. The Blue Devils went 3-3 in six bowl games across Cutcliffe's 14 seasons in Durham (2008-21), but all those postseason appearances came in one seven-season span (2012-18).

Outside of Cutcliffe's remarkable stretch, the brief Steve Spurrier era (head coach from 1987 to 1989 with a bowl game in 1989), and the shortlived winning of Fred Goldsmith (1994-98, bowl game in 1994 and a 9-35 record across the next four seasons), Duke football has graded as "putrid" in almost every season in most living humans' lifetime.

Also noteworthy, the victory over Boston College, a product of Duke's balanced attack on offense and ball-hawking mentality on the other side of the ball, marks the program's first W in November in three years.

The Blue Devils aim to make it two straight wins in November and three straight overall when they host Virginia Tech at noon next Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night

The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

ACC Starting Quarterback Won't Play Tonight

Two ACC teams will be in action tonight as the Duke Blue Devils head to Alumni Stadium to take on the Boston College Eagles. Unfortunately, one of the starting quarterbacks won't be active for the game. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Boston College will be without star...
DURHAM, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
James Tuliano

Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North Carolina

Cary Academy (CA), a private 6th-12th grade school, was ranked the #1 private school in North Carolina by the education research company Niche. Located at 1500 N. Harrison Ave, Cary, NC, CA has a significant focus on utilizing new technology to assist in learning. The first classes were taught at CA in 1996. Since then, the institution has grown into one of the most respected private schools in the country.
CARY, NC
WRAL

NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides

Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
366
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy