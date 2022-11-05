St. Edward and Lakota West both pitch shutouts: How the SBLive Top 25 fared in Round 2 of the playoffs

23 of the 25 teams picked up wins in the second round

All but two of the teams int he SBLive Ohio Top 25 won on Friday night to advance to the regional semifinals next week. The only two teams who didn't advance lost to other teams in the Top 25.

In the two games between Top 25 teams, No. 2 Lakota West defeats No. 10 Princeton and No. 17 Hudson remained unbeaten with a win over No. 15 Walsh Jesuit.

(Photo of Archbishop Moeller's Tennel Bryant by Jeff Harwell)

How the SBLive Ohio Top 25 fared:

1. St. Edward, Lakewood (11-1) Last Week: 1

The Eagles cruised though the second of the Division I, Region 1 playoffs with a 42-0 win over Massillon Jackson in round two, and will play St. Ignatius next week.

2. Lakota West , West Chester (12-0) Last week: 2

The Firebirds defeated No. 10 Princeton for the second time this season, this time in the second round of the Division I, Region 4 playoffs, 35-0. They will now play No. 13 Elder in the third round.

3. Archbishop Hoban , Akron (11-1) Last Week: 3

Two up, two down for the Knights in the playoffs, as Hoban defeated Barberton 41-13 in Division II, Region 5 action. The Knights will play St. Vincent-St Mary in Round 3.

4. Archbishop Moeller , Cincinnati (11-1) Last Week: 4

The top seed in Division I, Region 4 , the Crusaders defeated St. Xavier 28-7. It is the second win over the Bombers for Moeller this season.

5. Massillon (10-1) Last Week: 5

The Tigers defeated Canal Winchester 34-0 in the Division II, Region 7 second round. The win puts head coach Nate Moore ahead of Paul Brown for the most wins by a head coach in Massillon history.

6. Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) Last Week: 6

The Fighting Irish won their 11th game in a row with a 21-0 victory over Avon Lake Round 2 of the Division II, Region 6 playoffs.

7. Avon (11-1) Last Week: 7

The Eagles moved on with a 35-14 win over North Royalton in the second round of the Division II, Region 6 playoffs.

8. Medina (11-1) Last Week: 9

The Bees won a high-scoring affair against Wadsworth 49-35 in the second round of the Division I, Region 1 playoffs.

9. Springfield (9-1) Last Week: 10

The Wildcats avenged their only loss of 2022 with a 21-0 win over Kettering Fairmont in the second round of the Division I, Region 2 playoffs.

10. Princeton , Cincinnati (9-3) Last Week: 5

The Vikings saw their season end with a 35-0 loss at No. 2 Lakota West in the second round in Division I, Region 4 .

11 Highland , Medina (12-0) Last Week: 12

Highland advanced to Round 3 in Division II, Region 6 with a 49-7 win over Olmsted Falls.

12. Riverside , Painesville (11-1) Last Week: 11

The Beavers kept their season alive in Division II, Region 5 with a 62-28 victory over Nordonia.

13. Elder , Cincinnati (10-2) Last Week: 13

Elder had no problems in the second round, taking care of Milford 31-6 in Division I, Region 4 and will now face No. 2 Lakota West in the next round.

14. Winton Woods , Cincinnati (12-0) Last Week: 14

The defending Division II state champions advanced to the third round in Region 8 with a 34-21 win over Hamilton Ross, setting up a rematch against No. 20 Kings in Round 3.

15. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (9-3) Last Week: 15

The Warriors saw their season come to an end at the hands of undefeated No. 17 Hudson, 34-7, in the second round in Division II, Region 5 .

16. Austintown-Fitch (10-2) Last Week: 18

Fitch fell 21-14 to St. Vincent-St. Mary in Division II, Region 5 this week to end the Falcons' season.

17. Hudson (12-0) Last Week: 16

Staying in Division II, Region 5 , the Explorers remained unbeaten with a 34-7 win over No. 15 Walsh Jesuit.

18. West Holmes , Millersburg (12-0) Last Week: 17

No issues for the Knights in the second round, as they beat St. Mary's 56-21 in Division IV, Region 14 .

19. Marion Local , Maria Stein (12-0) Last Week: 19

The Flyers just keep rolling, this time with a 56-0 win over West Liberty-Salem. A showdown against Versailles awaits Marion Local in Round 3.

20. Kings , Kings Mills (11-1) Last Week: 20

The Knights defeated Withrow 49-28 in the second round in Region 8 and can now focus on avenging their only loss of the season against No. 14 Winton Woods in Round 3.

21. Chardon (10-1) Last Week: 21

The two-time defending Division III champions rolled past Geneva 35-7 in the second round in Region 9 .

22. South Range , Canfield (12-0) Last Week: 22

The Raiders remain unbeaten with a 49-10 win over Garrettsville Garfield in the second round of the Division V, Region 17 playoffs.

23. Gahanna Lincoln (10-1) Last Week: 25

The Lions defeated Hilliard Bradley 29-7 in the second round of the Division I, Region 3 playoffs, setting up a rematch with Pickerington Central in the next round.

24. Ursuline , Youngstown (9-2) Last Week: 23

The Fighting Irish got past Tallmadge 45-28 in the second round in Region 9 .

25. Glenville , Cleveland (10-0) Last Week: NR

Glenville defeated Bellevue 43-6 in the second round of the Division IV, Region 14 to set up a battle against Elyria Catholic in the next round.