Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)
phoenixmag.com
Where to Eat: 3 Global Restaurants in North Phoenix
Try cuisine from around the world without leaving North Phoenix. Any discussion of the Valley’s most underrated restaurants must include this sprawling Teutonic beer garden and its luscious rinderrouladen: bacon and onions rolled in fork-tender roast beef. 2625 E. Bell Rd. 602-404-5919, edelweissbiergarten.com. Marigold Maison. Featuring brighter, more modern...
phoenixmag.com
Things To Do in the Valley This Week
This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of November 8 through November 13, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
phoenixmag.com
Where to Eat in Cave Creek: 3 Latin-Inspired Dining Destinations
Ofrenda reads like a more Yucatecan, seafood-focused version of Barrio Café, with Pueblan-inspired fusion entrees such as Pasta en Nogado (tagliatelle with a poblano- and raisin-studded walnut sauce) running point for a well-authored selection of tacos, salads and gourmet hand-food. 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd. 480-488-2187, theofrenda.com. Tonto Bar...
phoenixmag.com
3 Terrific Sushi Spots in Central Phoenix
Enjoy top-tier Japanese cuisine at these three standout spots. Chef Gustavo Muñoz brings a Latin vibe to this hip fusion sushi spot in the warehouse district, where you can expect to find ceviche, scallop aguachile and tiradito alongside florid sushi rolls made with striking ingredients and Japanese standards gone fancy.
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
Arizona Taco Festival postponed, now planned for spring 2023
After two canceled years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Taco Festival was supposed to happen this November and has been rescheduled again. Now the fest will take place in spring 2023.
phoenixmag.com
Active Adult Living
The Valley’s diverse landscape of retirement communities offers various levels of care to suit your lifestyle needs. Whether you’re looking for personalized fitness programs, a strong sense of community, a luxury living space or cutting-edge dining concepts, there’s a local senior community you can be proud to call home. With pioneering research programs and innovative specialty clinics, the Valley is full of facilities that are the gold standard for your golden years.
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Pet-Friendly Events In Phoenix
Phoenix is the most populous city in Arizona, with nearly two million residents. It’s also the state capital and boasts a wide variety of historic and modern appeals. Visitors can spend the day at the Grand Canyon, take a hot air balloon tour, or attend one of these pet-friendly events in Phoenix.
fb101.com
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa today announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador, Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch, a world-leading scotch expert, by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a Senior Scotch Ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale, Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Friends in Arizona find diaries of 1800s-era couple and need help finding more of the collection
MESA, Ariz. - Imagine strolling through the bookstore looking to pick up something to read and stumbling upon the personal journals of a couple from the late 1800s. That's exactly what happened to two friends in the nostalgia section of Half Price Books in Mesa. They found the journals and purchased them almost a month ago, and they've spent the last few weeks trying to learn as much as they can about the authors.
azbex.com
Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix
Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
phoenixmag.com
October 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
California-based Nashville hot chicken chain lands in Glendale. If you choose the hottest level, you must sign a waiver. Chubasco Taco’s Andrew and Nick Renteria and Sam Olguin of Killer Whale Sex Club have opened a Mexican seafood eatery. Look for swordfish, halibut and charred octopus tacos. 719 E....
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
KTAR.com
Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to 6 new locations
PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six cities over the weekend. The discount carrier announced Saturday it launched daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit and Orange County. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29 for Orange County, $49 for...
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Restaurants in North Phoenix
This café specializes in the ecectic cuisine of the Bukharian Jews, whose singular Central Asian fusion cuisine includes plov (an excellent spin on pilaf) and markovcha, a tangle of spicy, garlicky carrot strings, strewn with green onion and cilantro. $-$$ Carolina’s. Mexican. 1202 E. Mohave St. 602-252-1503, carolinasmex.com.
Phoenix, one of six cities testing out new Uber feature
Uber is starting to expand the pilot of a new in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Phoenix to record audio during trips
SignalsAZ
Merry Main Street Returns to Downtown Mesa
Merry Main Street returns on Nov. 25 in downtown Mesa. The event begins with a brief program and tree lighting ceremony at 5:45pm at Main and Macdonald along with the arrival of Santa. Details at merrymainst.com. Merry Main Street will bring holiday cheer and thousands of revelers to downtown Mesa....
