Phoenix, AZ

techaiapp.com

30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)

Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Where to Eat: 3 Global Restaurants in North Phoenix

Try cuisine from around the world without leaving North Phoenix. Any discussion of the Valley’s most underrated restaurants must include this sprawling Teutonic beer garden and its luscious rinderrouladen: bacon and onions rolled in fork-tender roast beef. 2625 E. Bell Rd. 602-404-5919, edelweissbiergarten.com. Marigold Maison. Featuring brighter, more modern...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in the Valley This Week

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of November 8 through November 13, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixmag.com

Where to Eat in Cave Creek: 3 Latin-Inspired Dining Destinations

Ofrenda reads like a more Yucatecan, seafood-focused version of Barrio Café, with Pueblan-inspired fusion entrees such as Pasta en Nogado (tagliatelle with a poblano- and raisin-studded walnut sauce) running point for a well-authored selection of tacos, salads and gourmet hand-food. 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd. 480-488-2187, theofrenda.com. Tonto Bar...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
phoenixmag.com

3 Terrific Sushi Spots in Central Phoenix

Enjoy top-tier Japanese cuisine at these three standout spots. Chef Gustavo Muñoz brings a Latin vibe to this hip fusion sushi spot in the warehouse district, where you can expect to find ceviche, scallop aguachile and tiradito alongside florid sushi rolls made with striking ingredients and Japanese standards gone fancy.
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!

Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Active Adult Living

The Valley’s diverse landscape of retirement communities offers various levels of care to suit your lifestyle needs. Whether you’re looking for personalized fitness programs, a strong sense of community, a luxury living space or cutting-edge dining concepts, there’s a local senior community you can be proud to call home. With pioneering research programs and innovative specialty clinics, the Valley is full of facilities that are the gold standard for your golden years.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Pet-Friendly Events In Phoenix

Phoenix is the most populous city in Arizona, with nearly two million residents. It’s also the state capital and boasts a wide variety of historic and modern appeals. Visitors can spend the day at the Grand Canyon, take a hot air balloon tour, or attend one of these pet-friendly events in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fb101.com

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa today announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador, Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch, a world-leading scotch expert, by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a Senior Scotch Ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Friends in Arizona find diaries of 1800s-era couple and need help finding more of the collection

MESA, Ariz. - Imagine strolling through the bookstore looking to pick up something to read and stumbling upon the personal journals of a couple from the late 1800s. That's exactly what happened to two friends in the nostalgia section of Half Price Books in Mesa. They found the journals and purchased them almost a month ago, and they've spent the last few weeks trying to learn as much as they can about the authors.
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix

Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

October 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

California-based Nashville hot chicken chain lands in Glendale. If you choose the hottest level, you must sign a waiver. Chubasco Taco’s Andrew and Nick Renteria and Sam Olguin of Killer Whale Sex Club have opened a Mexican seafood eatery. Look for swordfish, halibut and charred octopus tacos. 719 E....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to 6 new locations

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six cities over the weekend. The discount carrier announced Saturday it launched daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit and Orange County. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29 for Orange County, $49 for...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

PHOENIX City Guide to Restaurants in North Phoenix

This café specializes in the ecectic cuisine of the Bukharian Jews, whose singular Central Asian fusion cuisine includes plov (an excellent spin on pilaf) and markovcha, a tangle of spicy, garlicky carrot strings, strewn with green onion and cilantro. $-$$ Carolina’s. Mexican. 1202 E. Mohave St. 602-252-1503, carolinasmex.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Merry Main Street Returns to Downtown Mesa

Merry Main Street returns on Nov. 25 in downtown Mesa. The event begins with a brief program and tree lighting ceremony at 5:45pm at Main and Macdonald along with the arrival of Santa. Details at merrymainst.com. Merry Main Street will bring holiday cheer and thousands of revelers to downtown Mesa....
MESA, AZ

