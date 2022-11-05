West Jones defense stands tall in 14-7 win over Wayne County

LAUREL – It was gut-check time for West Jones Thursday night, and the Mustangs passed the test.

Short-handed West Jones summoned up a supreme defensive effort and got just enough offense in the second half to come away with a 14-7 victory over Wayne County in a key Region 3-5A showdown at Mustang Stadium.

West Jones improved to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in region play, while the War Eagles dropped to 7-4 and 5-2.

The two teams will await the outcome of Saturday’s Battle for the Little Brown Jug between Hattiesburg and Laurel to learn who and where they will play next week in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs

“I don’t have a clue,” said West Jones coach Scott Pierson. “We’re just going to go wherever they tell us to.”

If Hattiesburg wins Saturday, the Mustangs will be the No. 2 seed from the region and will host East Central, while Wayne County will be the third seed and will travel to Gautier. If Laurel wins, West Jones will be the 3-seed and the War Eagles will be the No. 4 and will play at Picayune.

But none of that mattered to these two rivals in a ferocious defensive struggle. Except for one play, the two defenses smothered their opposing offenses in the first half.

“We knew it was going to be ugly,” said Pierson. “You’re missing your quarterback, your running back, two starting wideouts and your slot guy. So, we knew we were going to have to make it ugly and hold them until we could get to the second half.

“I mean, we got lucky, but at the same time, the kids played hard, and they got rewarded for playing hard.”

How ugly was it? In the first 24 minutes, the two teams combined for five first downs and 10 punts. The Mustangs netted just 64 yards of offense and the War Eagles had 85.

And it was Wayne County that got the only big offensive play of the first half, a 36-yard scamper from sophomore Kevin Walley midway through the second quarter. It came after the War Eagles converted a fourth-and-1.

However, it is telling that Walley’s only carry of the game made him Wayne County’s leading rusher for the game. In all, the War Eagles netted just 13 rushing yards against the swarming Mustang defensive front.

“We just didn’t do a very good job offensively,” said Wayne County coach Jack Hankins. “We didn’t handle their front very well. They pushed us around all night. We’ve got to do a better job of that.

“We’re looking for where we’re seeded and we’re looking forward to the new season and we’ll go forward from here, regroup and get ready for the playoffs.”

For the game, West Jones stopped Wayne County ball carriers 13 times for negative yards.

“We hang our hat on defense, and we have all year,” said Pierson. “And that continues to be what we do.”

Wayne County was equal to the task defensively in the first half, holding the Mustangs to just three first downs.

West Jones was playing with a number of backups at the skill positions, including back-up quarterback Shawn Keyes, who still managed to complete 5 of 7 passes for 46 yards, just enough to make the War Eagles respect the pass.

That paid dividends in the second half, when West Jones came out with a wildcat wrinkle that Wayne County had trouble stopping.

The Mustangs took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 65 yards on nine plays, with Kymurion Lindsey scoring on a reverse from 6 yards out on fourth down. The snap on the conversion kick was mishandled, though, so Wayne County maintained a 7-6 lead.

The bulk of the yards on the drive, however, came from junior linebacker Rase Jones, who was pressed into service on offense. Jones had runs of 11 yards and 14 yards to get West Jones to the War Eagle 10-yard-line.

He finished with 83 yards on 15 carries to lead the Mustangs.

“We talked about it a lot this week, but I wasn’t expecting to run the ball as much as I did,” said Jones. “But it all just worked out. The line blocked great for me, the gaps opened up and I just hit the hole.”

Pierson said his banged-up squad had to figure out something on the fly to get the victory.

“We put that thing in on Tuesday at practice,” said Pierson. “We knew somewhere down the line that we were going to have to do something like that, because couldn’t beat them with a conventional offense.”

Wayne County got a little bit of a drive going on the ensuing possession, driving to midfield. But on third down, junior linebacker Isiah Lindsey burst through untouched for a sack and an 8-yard loss.

“We played fast, and we were getting to the ball quickly,” said Lindsey. “Their offense wasn’t executing, because we were getting in there so quickly. We were getting to them.”

West Jones got the ball back at their own 24 and went right back to the same offensive set. Keyes completed a 17-yard pass to sophomore Jamale James, then sophomore Elijah Jones broke off right tackle for a 23-yard pickup.

Four straight runs by Rase Jones on a direct snap got West Jones a first down at the Wayne County 16, and one play later, Jenkins took a misdirection play 13 yards for the go-ahead, and he also added the two-point conversion.

“We had a lot of energy going on that play,” said Jenkins. “It took all 11 of us working together. It takes 22 players to win.”

After that it was on the Mustang defense, and they were magnificent in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Braxton Graves swiped a pass to thwart the War Eagles, but a fumble gave Wayne County the ball right back. A pass interference call and an 18-yard pass from Hankins to senior Iva McDougle gave the War Eagles a first-and-goal at the Mustang 3.

But West Jones stopped a run for a 3-yad loss, then junior linebacker Cameron Toney picked off a pass in the end and returned it 33 yards to deny the War Eagles.

After an exchange of punts, West Jones tried to use up the last six minutes of the clock, but were stopped an inch short on a fourth-and-1 at the Wayne County 46 with 1:13 to play.

Didn’t matter. The West Jones pass rush forced four straight incompletions to seal the victory.

“This is a group that really battles,” said Pierson. “We’ve faced adversity after adversity after adversity, and they continue to answer the bell. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”