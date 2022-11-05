ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMG Academy's 96-0 halftime lead is enough for officials, who call the game early

 2 days ago

The Ascenders' regular-season home finale doesn't last very long against West Toronto Prep (Canada)

It got ugly quickly Friday night at IMG Academy's final football game of the regular season.

So ugly that the officials had seen enough by halftime.

Leading 96-0 against West Toronto Prep (Canada) at the half, the bleeding stopped there as IMG Academy (7-1) was declared the winner.

West Toronto Prep describes itself on its website as "a very competitive high school student-athlete athletics program based in the Greater Toronto Area with a focus on student-athlete development and success in the classroom, in the community, and on the field/court."

But the football team entered the game Friday with an 0-5 record and having scored just six points on the season.

They were more than slightly overmatched against one of the best teams in Florida and the entire country .

Here's every scoring play from the IMG win Friday over Toronto Prep:

Other blowout wins that bordered on the ridiculous this high school football season have been a 108-0 win for Andale (Kansas) and a 91-point half for Freedom (Virginia) .

(IMG Academy photo by Nate Latsch)

Comments / 23

Kaleidoscope Eyes
2d ago

Ridiculous. IMG should be dismantled. Nothing but a recruitment factory thzt steals kids away from their local towns. Shame it’s allowed to happen.

Reply(3)
7
TheBSisBlinding
2d ago

High school program that can't even compete for a FL state championship because of their purpose, recruit players from around the country to create a traveling All-Star team for college exposure.Sponsored by Gatorade and Under Armour and a subsidiary of a corporation that specializes in marketing athletes in the sports they play. How is this considered high school athletics. It's a traveling circus. "Sports factory masquerading as a high school." No team should schedule them to break their corporate profit model made off the backs of high school kids.

Reply(1)
5
J.R. Walden
1d ago

You softies are prime example about why the game should have gone on. Hard times create hard men. Football players don't share your mentality....not even a little bit.

Reply(2)
4
 

