IMG Academy's 96-0 halftime lead is enough for officials, who call the game early

The Ascenders' regular-season home finale doesn't last very long against West Toronto Prep (Canada)

It got ugly quickly Friday night at IMG Academy's final football game of the regular season.

So ugly that the officials had seen enough by halftime.

Leading 96-0 against West Toronto Prep (Canada) at the half, the bleeding stopped there as IMG Academy (7-1) was declared the winner.

West Toronto Prep describes itself on its website as "a very competitive high school student-athlete athletics program based in the Greater Toronto Area with a focus on student-athlete development and success in the classroom, in the community, and on the field/court."

But the football team entered the game Friday with an 0-5 record and having scored just six points on the season.

They were more than slightly overmatched against one of the best teams in Florida and the entire country .

Here's every scoring play from the IMG win Friday over Toronto Prep:

Other blowout wins that bordered on the ridiculous this high school football season have been a 108-0 win for Andale (Kansas) and a 91-point half for Freedom (Virginia) .

(IMG Academy photo by Nate Latsch)