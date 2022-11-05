ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, NY

WKTV

Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
ONEONTA, NY
NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
Lite 98.7

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
ELMIRA, NY

