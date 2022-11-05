Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Basketball's Kaety L'Amoreaux Signs NLI to Play at DI Fairfield
Well it's national signing day for high school sports and we had a myriad of local athletes put pen to paper for their soon-to-be colleges. We start with maybe the most prominent southern tier basketball player in recent memory in Kaety L. who signed the line to attend and play...
WKTV
Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
IBM History Crumbles as Demo Crew Hits Historic Country Club Site
Heavy equipment began removing the abandoned buildings that were part of the iconic country club complex used by thousands of IBM Endicott employees and their families. Crews working for Gorick Construction of Binghamton started the massive demolition job at the town of Union site Tuesday morning. Broome County officials nearly...
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
Body of missing Springfield kayaker found in NY lake
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
Syracuse judge shocked by convicted killer’s wild claim: ‘As ludicrous as I’ve ever heard’
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County judge couldn’t believe what a man reportedly told authorities after being convicted in a fatal stabbing that began over social distancing in June 2020. Julius Brown, 50, was found guilty after trial in September of participating in the death of Chennal Price-Green,...
Take 5 lottery winner in Homer
Yesterday, a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Joe's Kwik Marts in Homer, New York.
NewsChannel 36
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
6-year-old boy hit by pickup in Madison County, taken to Syracuse hospital, deputies say
Nelson, N.Y. — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday after the boy went into a road in Madison County, deputies said. Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the town of Nelson after the boy was hit, according to a news release Tuesday from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
Great Northern Mall’s seller again says tenants must vacate in 13 days: ‘I’m in panic mode’
Clay, N.Y. – Tenants in Great Northern Mall are once again being told they have to leave the nearly empty shopping center this month, according to a tenant and the mall’s buyer. In late October, the mall’s tenants were given a hand-delivered letter informing them the shopping center...
NYS Troopers look for suspects using stolen credit cards in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Troopers at Margaretville are seeking assistance from the public after months of no leads on suspects who stole credit cards and used them at a Walmart in Oneonta. On January 30, a victim reported their vehicles window was smashed while parked at Robinson Terrace in Stamford. Troopers learned […]
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
