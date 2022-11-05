Read full article on original website
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm
If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph. I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15
An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities
Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Transmission Line Capacity Could Hold Back Washington State's Clean-Energy Ambitions
Washington urgently needs to start planning to transmit wind and solar power across the Cascade Range to Western Washington to meet the state's ambitious clean-energy goals, according to a report sent to legislators this week. High-voltage power lines can be expected to take 10 to 20 years to site, permit...
Turn back your clocks again for end of Daylight Saving Time
It is that time of year again, time to turn our clocks back an hour, or as some call it, fall back an hour. Yes, it is time for us to change from Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) to Pacific Standard Time (PST), effective at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. But wait!...
nbcrightnow.com
YFD puts out RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of an RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November, 4. Fire crews arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames. According to Captain Brown with the YFD, the RV was unoccupied at the time...
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
As daylight saving time ends, troopers concerned about more collisions on dark roads
As if the last few days haven’t been gloomy enough, now comes the dreaded “fall back” as daylight saving time comes to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday. As always, you’ll be getting an extra hour of sleep overnight — but the tradeoff is that sunsets will now happen as early as 4 p.m.
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
First major cold snap of the season forecast for Tri-Cities. But will there be snow?
High temperatures could be more than 15 degrees below normal.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
