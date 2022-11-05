ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm

If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph. I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15

An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
SELAH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities

(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
KENNEWICK, WA
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YFD puts out RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of an RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November, 4. Fire crews arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames. According to Captain Brown with the YFD, the RV was unoccupied at the time...
YAKIMA, WA
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana

A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
PENDLETON, OR

