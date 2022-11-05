Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving following promotion of antisemitic movie

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Nike has suspended its relationship with NBA player Kyrie Irving after he promoted a film that includes antisemitic conspiracy theories last week and refused to say he does not have antisemitic beliefs.

The multinational shoe company said in a statement on Friday that it decided to suspend its relationship with Irving and cancel plans to launch the Kyrie 8 sneaker, which was set to be released as part of the partnership between Nike and Irving.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” it continued.

The announcement comes one day after Irving was suspended at least five games by his team, the Brooklyn Nets, for his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

After Irving received backlash in response to his tweet linking to the film, which includes antisemitic conspiracy theories that Jewish people control the media and that the Holocaust didn’t happen, he initially denied that he is antisemitic and defended his posting of the film.

He later said he takes “full responsibility” for the “negative impact” he caused in promoting the film in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. He said in the statement that he and his team will donate $500,000 to organizations and causes that work to end hatred toward Jews.

But the Nets suspended Irving after he refused to directly answer reporters’ questions as to whether he has antisemitic beliefs. He posted an apology to his Instagram page on Thursday night after the suspension was announced, admitting that the film contains false antisemitic narratives and condemned antisemitism.