dotesports.com
No. 1 curse: Vitality knocked out of IEM Rio Major hours after taking top HLTV global ranking
The No. 1 spot in HLTV’s global CS:GO rankings appears to be haunted since two different teams that held the top spot have now been eliminated in surprising fashion from the IEM Rio Major. Team Vitality, who had just reached the No. 1 spot in the rankings after their...
dotesports.com
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks show new Tauros Regional variant, and it may not be the only one
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases in just a few weeks, which means early copies of the game seem to have already found their way out onto the streets and information is being shared early online. Among these leaks is a new intro that seems to be somewhat mirroring the...
dotesports.com
100 Thieves continue LCS offseason teardown with dismissal of head coach Reapered
100 Thieves’ full League of Legends rebuild continued today when the organization released its longtime head coach Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu. Reapered had been with 100 Thieves since the 2021 LCS season. He coached the team to its first LCS title in franchise history last summer and brought the organization to back-to-back World Championship appearances while at the helm.
dotesports.com
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
dotesports.com
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
dotesports.com
‘Unique atmosphere’: Team Liquid star wants more CS:GO tournaments in Brazil
The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event held in Brazil, kicked off today and the crowd kept putting on their own show just like they did from day one of the $1.25 million competition. In addition to cheering for FURIA, the only Brazilian squad left...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
dotesports.com
100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season
100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
dotesports.com
Smite key missing: Here are all the objectives T1 stole from DRX during Worlds 2022 finals
If you watched the final series of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, then it might have taken a while for your blood pressure to drop to normal range. Fans and analysts are all saying that this final five-game series between T1 and DRX was the greatest in League history, and for good reason.
dotesports.com
The rookie stands tall: Proper earns the MVP award for 2022 Overwatch League season
For this Overwatch League player, winning one award in his first year of playing on the main stage was just not enough. At the culmination of the 2022 Overwatch League season, where locating a definitive “best player” proved incredibly difficult for months, a new MVP was finally crowned. Among nearly ten decorated candidates, Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun emerged as the recipient of the 2022 MVP award, merely days after being awarded the “damage role star” and “rookie of the year” awards—a feat that has never been accomplished by an OWL MVP previously.
dotesports.com
A Worlds 2022 team is looking for a new owner ahead of next season
Vietnamese organization Saigon Buffalo is seeking new investments ahead of the 2023 season. Saigon Buffalo recently played at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, joining the tournament as the VCS’ second seed and participating in the play-in stage. Despite decent results in the group stage, where they ended fourth with a 2-3 record, the team were eliminated by the LEC’s MAD Lions.
dotesports.com
Pricey problems: Jankos reveals how many League teams pulled out of contract negotiations over steep buyout
Ever since Jankos’ team was eliminated from the 2022 World Championship, the former G2 Esports jungler has been relatively candid about his ongoing issues finding a new League of Legends team for 2023. Two weeks ago, the 27-year-old announced he’d be heading into the offseason as a free agent...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 notch fifth comeback at IEM Rio with huge win versus NAVI
No other team at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major has been as resilient as Cloud9, who at one point were down 0-2 in the Challengers Stage, but have now rallied back in four different series in which they trailed to reach the 2-0 pool of Legends Stage. Their most recent...
dotesports.com
Proving the doubters wrong, again: DRX emerge from hard-fought series against T1 to win 2022 League World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Nearly a decade ago, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok debuted simultaneously in the LCK,...
dotesports.com
How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go
Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.
dotesports.com
A makeshift team of LCS renegades gave DRX a helping hand at Worlds 2022
This year’s League of Legends World Championship finals took place on Nov. 5 between T1 and DRX. Leading up to the finals, the teams needed to warm up and polish their master strategies to be in their prime for the event. Since teams can’t scrim each other ahead of the finals, a makeshift team of LCS renegades jumped in and helped DRX prepare for the matchup.
dotesports.com
Elyoya reportedly staying with MAD Lions for the 2023 LEC season
The Spanish jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla will continue playing for LEC team MAD Lions for 2023, according to a report by Jaxon.gg. Despite major interest from other European teams, including Fnatic and G2 Esports, as well as offers from abroad, Elyoya will play on MAD for the remainder of his contract which ends next year.
dotesports.com
Who is Ramattra’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?
A huge part of Overwatch 2’s characters’ personalities can be attributed to their voices. Behind the animations and cutscenes are real people who lend their vocal talent to the game to bring the writers’ lines—and the characters—to life. Many of the franchise’s voice actors have become community celebrities in their own right and frequently attend conventions and make videos featuring the characters they portray.
dotesports.com
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
dotesports.com
Dallas Fuel wins 2022 Overwatch League Championship
For four years, a running joke in the Overwatch League has been that Grand Finals matches are always a disappointment. Even with competitive teams that want to go the distance, the season always ended in a whimper; the 2021 finals was a stomp from the Shanghai Dragons and two years prior, the San Francisco Shock demolished the Vancouver Titans.
