100 Thieves continue LCS offseason teardown with dismissal of head coach Reapered

100 Thieves’ full League of Legends rebuild continued today when the organization released its longtime head coach Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu. Reapered had been with 100 Thieves since the 2021 LCS season. He coached the team to its first LCS title in franchise history last summer and brought the organization to back-to-back World Championship appearances while at the helm.
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage

Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
‘Unique atmosphere’: Team Liquid star wants more CS:GO tournaments in Brazil

The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event held in Brazil, kicked off today and the crowd kept putting on their own show just like they did from day one of the $1.25 million competition. In addition to cheering for FURIA, the only Brazilian squad left...
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it

Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season

100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
The rookie stands tall: Proper earns the MVP award for 2022 Overwatch League season

For this Overwatch League player, winning one award in his first year of playing on the main stage was just not enough. At the culmination of the 2022 Overwatch League season, where locating a definitive “best player” proved incredibly difficult for months, a new MVP was finally crowned. Among nearly ten decorated candidates, Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun emerged as the recipient of the 2022 MVP award, merely days after being awarded the “damage role star” and “rookie of the year” awards—a feat that has never been accomplished by an OWL MVP previously.
A Worlds 2022 team is looking for a new owner ahead of next season

Vietnamese organization Saigon Buffalo is seeking new investments ahead of the 2023 season. Saigon Buffalo recently played at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, joining the tournament as the VCS’ second seed and participating in the play-in stage. Despite decent results in the group stage, where they ended fourth with a 2-3 record, the team were eliminated by the LEC’s MAD Lions.
Cloud9 notch fifth comeback at IEM Rio with huge win versus NAVI

No other team at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major has been as resilient as Cloud9, who at one point were down 0-2 in the Challengers Stage, but have now rallied back in four different series in which they trailed to reach the 2-0 pool of Legends Stage. Their most recent...
How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go

Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.
A makeshift team of LCS renegades gave DRX a helping hand at Worlds 2022

This year’s League of Legends World Championship finals took place on Nov. 5 between T1 and DRX. Leading up to the finals, the teams needed to warm up and polish their master strategies to be in their prime for the event. Since teams can’t scrim each other ahead of the finals, a makeshift team of LCS renegades jumped in and helped DRX prepare for the matchup.
Elyoya reportedly staying with MAD Lions for the 2023 LEC season

The Spanish jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla will continue playing for LEC team MAD Lions for 2023, according to a report by Jaxon.gg. Despite major interest from other European teams, including Fnatic and G2 Esports, as well as offers from abroad, Elyoya will play on MAD for the remainder of his contract which ends next year.
Who is Ramattra’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

A huge part of Overwatch 2’s characters’ personalities can be attributed to their voices. Behind the animations and cutscenes are real people who lend their vocal talent to the game to bring the writers’ lines—and the characters—to life. Many of the franchise’s voice actors have become community celebrities in their own right and frequently attend conventions and make videos featuring the characters they portray.
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Dallas Fuel wins 2022 Overwatch League Championship

For four years, a running joke in the Overwatch League has been that Grand Finals matches are always a disappointment. Even with competitive teams that want to go the distance, the season always ended in a whimper; the 2021 finals was a stomp from the Shanghai Dragons and two years prior, the San Francisco Shock demolished the Vancouver Titans.
