Hudson, OH

Hudson football remains perfect with 34-7 win over Walsh Jesuit in second round of OHSAA playoffs

By Ryan Isley
 2 days ago

Hudson scored 28 straight points to defeat Walsh and advance to the regional finals

HUDSON, Ohio – Hudson made it a perfect dozen on the season with a 34-7 win over Walsh Jesuit in the second round of the OHSAA playoffs in Division II, Region 5 .

Hudson, the No. 3 ranked team in the region, scored 28 points in a row after Walsh had taken a 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

“That is a fantastic Walsh team, they are one of the best in the region,” Hudson head coach Jeff Gough said. “I think tonight the ball just bounced our way and our kids just fought like hell. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids."

Hudson scored first, when Ian Ludewig scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

“He is such a tough runner,” Gough said. “I love watching him run.”

After Justin Bremner scored from one yard out to give Walsh the lead in the second quarter, Hudson took the ball down the field and the drive led to a 26-yard touchdown run for quarterback Jagger Pallay with just 50 seconds left in the half to give Hudson a 13-7 lead.

“That was super important,” Pallay said. “Once we get that touchdown, we are going into half (with a lead) and that’s a big momentum swing.”

Hudson (12-0) then scored on a 3-yard run by running back Ian Ludewig midway through the third quarter to take a 20-7 lead.

The Explorers scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the win, as Pallay scored from 18 yards out with 10:31 left and Ludewig scored from one yard just over two minutes later.

On the Pallay run, he broke a couple of tackles on his way to the endzone, the same as he had earlier in the game and they way he has all season. While he gave his offensive line credit for doing their jobs and giving him a hole to run through, he also knows he has to make guys miss sometimes.

“Coach preaches we don’t have infinite o-linemen, they are amazing, but they can’t block everybody,” Pallay said. “The motto of this team is 'make one man miss’' and if we can make one guy miss, there is nobody behind him.”

It was an important night for Ludewig, who ran for 183 yards on 35 carries and scored three times. The junior saw his first start of his high school career in the postseason a year ago, when he stepped in for an injured Aiden Lal in a 23-14 loss to Walsh.

“It means a lot, it feels really good to beat them,” Ludewig said. “It feels amazing. There are no words to describe it.”

Beating Walsh means the Explorers advance to the regional finals, where they will play No. 2 Riverside on Friday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. at a site to be determined by the OHSAA.

Hudson accumulated 494 yards of total offense, with 459 of those yards on the ground, and ran 83 offensive plays to 51 for Walsh.

Pallay led the Hudson offense with 346 yards rushing on 25 attempts and a pair of touchdowns. Ludewig added 183 yards and three scores on 35 carries.

Ryan Kerscher threw for 192 yards for Walsh, with 89 yards going to Quintin Walton.

The Hudson defense was flying around all night, making life difficult for Kerscher and his entire offense. When Kerscher wasn’t being hit behind the line of scrimmage, the Explorers were making him uncomfortable and getting him out of the pocket.

“Our defensive line is kind of undersized and I thought they fought like hell tonight,” Gough said. “They got a couple of big hits, and they were playing fun and loose and that’s what you want a defense to do.”

The Explorers never got worried when they were trailing, as the team has come from behind before this season and knew the bond they share would carry them through again.

“This group of guys we are so close, and we love each other so much,” Pallay said. “We are all just one big unit. We just come together, and we know we can get out of any situation.”

