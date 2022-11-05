Read full article on original website
cbs17
Excitement in Triangle grows as Powerball jackpot hits $1.9 billion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With no jackpot winners yet, the number for the Powerball jackpot keeps growing. It is now up to $1.9 billion, and the slim odds are not stopping area residents from trying their luck. David was trying his luck again after he won a few dollars...
Powerball ticket bought in Cary wins $50K, 7 more big wins across NC as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like. When you win the lottery jackpot, you’re given a choice between a lump-sum payment or an annuity paid out over nearly three decades. Most […]
'I want the big money': North Carolina residents test their luck in Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot drawing
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has jumped to a record $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually in a 29-year span. Most winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
sunny943.com
Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing
Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cbs17
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant...
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early today, heading to Florida
A forecast for late in the week shows heavy rain from the storm in Central North Carolina as the system moves over or near North Carolina.
Centre Daily
Co-workers came rushing when they heard man ‘hollering’ at work. He won the NC lottery
Jeffrey Cunningham gave his co-workers quite the scare recently. Cunningham, a China Grove resident who works as a logistics manager, scratched off a Cashword lottery ticket in the office, according to a Nov. 2 news release from North Carolina Education Lottery officials. When he saw his half-million dollar prize, he got excited.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
NC high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 12 Playoffs
Get the latest North Carolina high school football scores on SBLive as the postseason kicks off across the state
cbs17
Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
NC residents might receive $3000 to $4000 as stimulus payment: Check if you are eligible
It could help people resolve their financial issues. After the pandemic, millions of Americans are facing serious financial issues. The rise in inflation has made it impossible for some people to buy food for their families. The worst thing is that many are unable to afford medical care.
WITN
Poll shows Ted Budd leading Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new poll shows Republican candidate Tedd Budd leading Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley 50.3% to 45.2% in the North Carolina race for U.S. Senate. One local political science expert, Dr. Brad Lockerbie of East Carolina University, says he is not surprised by the poll’s results because North Carolina has historically leaned right.
cbs17
Mom of missing woman says suspect is same man arrested for Florida murder
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There could be new developments in the case of a missing Richmond woman after a man who may have been one of the last people to see her was arrested for murder in a different case in Florida earlier this week. It’s been six years...
This Is The Best Sandwich In North Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in North Carolina.
North Carolina woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
cbs17
Election advocates address voter intimidation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina. With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.
