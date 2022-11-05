A quick take on Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon:. WHAT HAPPENED: Down 17-9 with 1:35 left in the game, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was sacked by Deslin Alexandre for a safety to give Pitt a 19-9 lead and put the game away in what was a fitting end for SU. Without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, Syracuse couldn’t do much on offense, amassing only 145 total yards on the day. The Orange went three and out on five of its seven second half drives, and only had one first down the entire second half. Meanwhile, while Pitt was without its star running back Israel Abanikanda, the offense did just enough with Rodney Hammond Jr., who combined with C’Bo Flemister for two touchdowns on the ground. As it turned out, that was more than enough offense to top the Orange.

