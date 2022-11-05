ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Basketball is Back: Orange Host Stony Brook in Season Opener

The Felisha Legette-Jack era officially begins on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. when the Syracuse women's basketball team hosts Stony Brook in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) through the ESPN app. In Syracuse's preseason exhibition game against Le Moyne...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 9, Pittsburgh 19

A quick take on Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon:. WHAT HAPPENED: Down 17-9 with 1:35 left in the game, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was sacked by Deslin Alexandre for a safety to give Pitt a 19-9 lead and put the game away in what was a fitting end for SU. Without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, Syracuse couldn’t do much on offense, amassing only 145 total yards on the day. The Orange went three and out on five of its seven second half drives, and only had one first down the entire second half. Meanwhile, while Pitt was without its star running back Israel Abanikanda, the offense did just enough with Rodney Hammond Jr., who combined with C’Bo Flemister for two touchdowns on the ground. As it turned out, that was more than enough offense to top the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hits 80 degrees in November - third time on record

Syracuse, N.Y. — While it may be fall, Syracuse hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday - the third time on record of the city being 80 degrees in November. At 12:54 Sunday the temperature went up to 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This is only the third time on record that the temperature reached 80 in Syracuse in November, according to the National Weather Service. Record keeping started in 1902 according to the National Weather Service.
SYRACUSE, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse breaks record high temperature Saturday

Update 2:23 p.m.: Temperatures reached 76 degrees by 2 p.m. Saturday, according to The National Weather Service. The previous record of 73 degrees was set in 2015. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse’s unseasonably warm weather has set a new record Saturday. By noon, The National Weather Service was reporting a...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY

