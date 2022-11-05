Read full article on original website
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
China’s Xi seizes total power, threatens international order with economic strength, military
China’s Xi seizes total power, threatens international order with calls for ‘world class’ military. Chairman rivals Mao as he vows to ‘reunify’ with Taiwan.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
China to create appropriate monetary environment to keep supply chain stable - PBOC vice governor
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will create an appropriate monetary environment to keep supply chain stable while keeping its prudent monetary policy flexible, a senior central bank official told a forum in Shanghai on Saturday.
marinelink.com
China Says U.S. has 'No right' to Interfere in Hamburg Port Deal
The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily...
Xi tells Scholz China and Germany should work together during 'times of change and turmoil'
BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that as big nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more during "times of change and turmoil" for the sake of world peace, according to state media.
Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies
Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
Department of Justice reveals massive $3.36B crypto seizure
Authorities conducted a seizure of bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road marketplace and secured a guilty plea from the person they said took it, the DOJ announced.
World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
Record number of Americans granted temporary resident visas to live in Mexico
Story at a glance A new report from the Mexican federal government shows over 8,000 Americans were granted temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year. That number represents an 85 percent jump from 2019 numbers. Many of the newcomers are remote workers who are able to get more for the U.S. dollar…
With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau
BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
Hong Kong stocks rocket 7.4% amid reports China is dialling down strict Covid measures
Hong Kong shares have soared after reports in local Communist Party newspapers said China’s officials were being urged to move away from the zero-Covid policy and not impose stringent curbs to arrest the spread of the disease. Shares rose by over 7 per cent on Friday, including the Shanghai...
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
NASDAQ
China Oct soybean imports down 19% y/y to 4.14 mln T - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in October fell 19% from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Monday, as it curbed purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins. Soybean imports by the world's top buyer...
KEYT
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China’s capital for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy. An investigation released Sunday blamed property management and community staff for not acting quickly enough to prevent the death of a 55-year-old woman in a sealed building after being told she had suicidal tendencies. Marathons are also planned later this month in Shanghai and Chengdu, a major city in southwestern China.
NASDAQ
Australia, NZ dlrs on back foot as China reaffirms zero-COVID policy
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were hammered on Monday after China reaffirmed its zero-COVID policy, giving back some of the recent enormous gains on hopes Beijing will loosen anti-pandemic restrictions and help reignite global growth. The Aussie fell as much as 1% but seemed...
Agriculture Online
China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and...
