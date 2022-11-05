ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
marinelink.com

China Says U.S. has 'No right' to Interfere in Hamburg Port Deal

The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies

Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
WPXI Pittsburgh

World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
The Hill

Record number of Americans granted temporary resident visas to live in Mexico

Story at a glance A new report from the Mexican federal government shows over 8,000 Americans were granted temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year. That number represents an 85 percent jump from 2019 numbers. Many of the newcomers are remote workers who are able to get more for the U.S. dollar…
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

China Oct soybean imports down 19% y/y to 4.14 mln T - Reuters calculations

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in October fell 19% from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Monday, as it curbed purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins. Soybean imports by the world's top buyer...
KEYT

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-COVID’

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China’s capital for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy. An investigation released Sunday blamed property management and community staff for not acting quickly enough to prevent the death of a 55-year-old woman in a sealed building after being told she had suicidal tendencies. Marathons are also planned later this month in Shanghai and Chengdu, a major city in southwestern China.
NASDAQ

Australia, NZ dlrs on back foot as China reaffirms zero-COVID policy

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were hammered on Monday after China reaffirmed its zero-COVID policy, giving back some of the recent enormous gains on hopes Beijing will loosen anti-pandemic restrictions and help reignite global growth. The Aussie fell as much as 1% but seemed...
Agriculture Online

China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and...

