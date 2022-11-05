ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Biden democracy speech: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Joe Biden reportedly has been carrying around a book on Abraham Lincoln by historian John Meacham and it showed in the President’s prime-time speech Wednesday night, which Meacham helped compose. The book is titled-- “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle.” President...
CLEVELAND, OH
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Refers to 'President Biden', Calls it Freudian Slip

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert said she'd made a "Freudian slip" after accidentally referring to "President Biden." The Colorado politician was speaking on Wednesday at a dinner in Tennessee, hosted by the Knox County Republican Party. A video of the event that surfaced on Twitter showed Boebert referring to "President Biden"...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
NASDAQ

Biden vows to 'free Iran' in West Coast campaign speech

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. "Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy