Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 101-99 Loss To The Indiana Pacers
The Miami Heat were unable to produce a three-game win streak as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 101-99 on Friday night. With Jimmy Butler still out with a hip injury, Max Strus got his third start of the season. This time, he had arguably his best game. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Yardbarker
Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat
INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.
Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte suffers ankle injury vs Miami Heat
The second-year pro hurt his ankle defending a layup.
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their stars while the Charlotte Hornets are undermanned without their main young star.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ rematch vs. Toronto Raptors
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors for a rematch after Sunday's 113-104 loss
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers get first close victory of the season, take down Miami Heat at home
INDIANAPOLIS — The normal blueprint for Indiana Pacers games this season has been simple: they fall behind after an awful start, claw their way back, and win if they have a strong enough fourth quarter. Friday night, the opposite was the case. The Pacers had a fine start and...
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting Five
In the lead up to tonights match up against the Nets the Charlotte Hornets have announced their official starting five. G- Terry Rozier G- Dennis Smith Jr. F- Kelly Oubre F- PJ Washington C- Mason Plumlee Injury Report LaMelo Ball - Out (Ankle Sprain) ...
Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
ESPN
Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
NBA ROUND-UP: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Aaron Rodgers Takes Hilarious Shot at Detroit Lions, Even After Loss: WATCH
Even after a loss, Aaron Rodgers has jokes. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP just doesn’t find them quite as funny when his team is on the losing side of the scoreboard. Green Bay dropped its fifth-straight game on Sunday, this time falling 15-9 to the...
Comments / 0