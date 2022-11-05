ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Raleigh News & Observer

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 101-99 Loss To The Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat were unable to produce a three-game win streak as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 101-99 on Friday night. With Jimmy Butler still out with a hip injury, Max Strus got his third start of the season. This time, he had arguably his best game. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting Five

In the lead up to tonights match up against the Nets the Charlotte Hornets have announced their official starting five.  G- Terry Rozier G- Dennis Smith Jr.  F- Kelly Oubre  F- PJ Washington  C- Mason Plumlee  Injury Report  LaMelo Ball - Out (Ankle Sprain)  ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play

New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL

