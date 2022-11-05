ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo, MI

MLive.com

2022 MHSAA high school football playoff brackets, with regional final pairings

A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with first- and second-round results and third-round pairings, times and dates. Here are the brackets for each 11-player football and eight-player football division, showing the road to the state finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS.
MLive.com

Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
MLive.com

Michigan high school football scores from district finals

Playoff high school football action rolls into the district finals, and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com

First 4 finalists named for 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year, you vote for 5th

The high school football season marches on and MLive is taking the next pivotal step in finding the next Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. A top 10 list was named two weeks ago for the annual Player of the Year award presented by MLive Media Group, but now the list has been narrowed further. Our extensive media and coaches panel voted for four players to be named as finalists for the award. Here are they are in alphabetical order by last name:
MLive.com

Live updates from district football finals around Michigan

The Michigan High School Athletic Association football district finals have arrived. From the initial field of 256, we are down to 128 now and by the time the dust settles Saturday night it will be down to 64. It is win or go home and MLive will have updates pouring in from around Michigan tonight to keep you posted on what’s going on.
MLive.com

Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight

Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
