4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The Cass Tech Technicians (8-3) defeated the Southfield A&T Warriors (8-3) in one of the most anticipated Division I district finals of the weekend. After pitching a second half shutout, the Technicians came away with a 25-14 victory for the title. Cass Tech is set to ...
Defense rules as Michigan boys soccer state champs ride shutouts to titles
Richland Gull Lake claimed its second outright boys soccer state title Saturday, completing a season that saw the Blue Devils as the No. 1 team in Division 2 from start to finish. Gull Lake also completed its run of shutout soccer in the playoffs, claiming a 1-0 win Saturday over...
Ethan ‘Superman’ Clark scores six TDs in leading Clarkston to district football title
DAVISON, MI – Ethan Clark didn’t enter a phone booth to put on his uniform Friday night. But it wouldn’t have been a surprise if he did.
MLive.com
2022 MHSAA high school football playoff brackets, with regional final pairings
A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with first- and second-round results and third-round pairings, times and dates. Here are the brackets for each 11-player football and eight-player football division, showing the road to the state finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
MLive.com
Millington adds bit of trickery to tradition, stuns Standish for district title
MILLINGTON, MI – Nothing is more important to the Millington football team than being true to their colors. Throughout the lives of every player on the team, Millington has put the “smash” in smashing success.
MLive.com
Here is how the MLive Top 50 fared in district championship games
Through the district finals, 64 teams remain standing in Michigan. With teams inching closer and closer to a trip to Ford Field, here are the scores of games involving MLive Top 50 teams.
MLive.com
Playing without QB, Laker runs wild to top Montrose for D7 district title
So everybody else stepped up. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Michigan high school football scores from district finals
Playoff high school football action rolls into the district finals, and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com
First 4 finalists named for 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year, you vote for 5th
The high school football season marches on and MLive is taking the next pivotal step in finding the next Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. A top 10 list was named two weeks ago for the annual Player of the Year award presented by MLive Media Group, but now the list has been narrowed further. Our extensive media and coaches panel voted for four players to be named as finalists for the award. Here are they are in alphabetical order by last name:
See photos as Millington football tops Standish-Sterling in Division 6 district final
MILLINGTON, MI - Millington faced Standish-Sterling at Millington High School on Friday, Nov. 4 for a high school football game during the Division 6 district final for the playoffs. At halftime, the Cardinals held the lead 7-0. While the Panthers fought back after halftime, the Cardinals managed to stay ahead...
MLive.com
Highlights and champions from the 2022 Michigan Lower Peninsula girls cross country finals
BROOKLYN -- Despite Mother Nature’s best shot, it could not prevent the state’s best runners from chasing down the finish line at the Michigan International Speedway for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Lower Peninsula cross country state championships. For the girls races, there were some excellent team...
MLive.com
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
See 56 photos as Davison hosts Clarkston for district finals
Davison, MI -- Davison High School hosted Clarkston High School for the district finals football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Clarkston won the game with a final score of 49-40. Clarkston running back Ethan Clark ended the game with six touchdowns. MLive was there to document the action, both...
MLive.com
Live updates from district football finals around Michigan
The Michigan High School Athletic Association football district finals have arrived. From the initial field of 256, we are down to 128 now and by the time the dust settles Saturday night it will be down to 64. It is win or go home and MLive will have updates pouring in from around Michigan tonight to keep you posted on what’s going on.
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight
Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
