The Carolina Panthers haven’t been at their best over the past five years, failing to make the playoffs since the 2017-18 season. And almost a month after dropping the hammer on former head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, the Panthers have made even more changes to their coaching ranks after scuffling to a 2-7 record following their most recent loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO