ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Kyle Busch Motorsports switching to Chevy in Truck Series

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsTW5_0izTX3PC00

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Busch Motorsports is switching from Toyota to Chevrolet for its two new drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Chase Purdy will drive the No. 4 full-time and Jack Wood will have at least 10 races in the No. 51 while sharing it with Busch, other Cup and Xfinity drivers. Busch even teased seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson might get a start in his truck.

Busch, the all-time wins leader in the Truck Series, is eligible to run five races as a Cup driver under NASCAR rules. He signed to drive the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 car in September.

KBM also announced Friday it is forming a technical alliance with Rev Racing for an entry in the Truck Series with Nick Sanchez driving the No. 2.

“Obviously, there will be a lot of change at KBM in 2023, but our goal as an organization remains the same that it always has been and that’s to go out and win races and provide the young drivers in our lineup everything they need to reach their full potential,” Busch said. “We have the right people in place to be able to accomplish those goals for our two trucks.”

KBM has won seven owner championships, two driver championships and has 98 wins since debuting in 2010.

The 23-year-old Purdy has five top-10 finishes in 51 career Truck Series starts. The 22-year-old Wood has one top-10 finishes in 34 career starts.

CHASTAIN LEADS PRACTICE

NASCAR championship contender Ross Chastain was fastest at Phoenix Raceway in Friday’s only practice and he didn’t need the wall to help him do it.

Chastain became a viral sensation last week when he used a video-game inspired move on the final lap at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series championship round with Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.

Chastain topped the entire board Friday — not just the title contenders — with a a lap at 133.24 mph on the mile oval. Chastain crew chief Phil Surgen doesn’t believe Friday practice gives the Trackhouse Racing team any early advantage.

“Obviously the final four are here for a reason,” Surgen said. “I would expect all ... championship drivers to be fast on Sunday.”

Logano in a Ford for Team Penske was seventh in practice, Elliott in a Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was 10th and Bell 20th as the drivers prepare for Sunday’s winner-take-all finale. The Joe Gibbs Racing camp didn’t hide from its poor early showing for Bell, who twice won playoff elimination races to make it to the finale.

“We just didn’t unload like we thought we would and the speed chart definitely showed it,” Bell crew chief Adam Stevens said of the Toyota. “But they’re not handing out any trophies on Friday.”

Chastain, meanwhile, is now a fan favorite and his garage stall was crowded with cheering fans not usually seen by the journeyman or his Trackhouse team, which was Chip Ganassi Racing until it was bought by Justin Marks and Pitbull ahead of its second season.

“The vibe was great. A lot of excitement. A lot of people around,” said Surgen, who praised the rare three-day weekend for the Cup Series and Friday practice. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut the Cup weekend to two days and limited practice at all but a handful of events.

Championship weekend at sold-out Phoenix Raceway is a traditional three-day Cup weekend, which brought a crowd to Chastain’s stall that the crew rarely sees.

“It felt really good to have a 50-minute practice. We had been a couple years now with pretty limited practice,” Surgen said. “Most of us remember three, four, five years ago ... when it was four and a half hours of practice. A lot of us get excited for the extra practice now. There was a good vibe in the garage.”

PASSING THE JOURNAL

Kyle Larson looked forward to receiving the Champion’s Journal from Chase Elliott when he won his first NASCAR Cup Series title last year.

He won’t repeat as champion, but is relishing his turn to pass on his thoughts to whoever wins the title this weekend.

“It’s something that’s so special that you want to read it once when you get it and once again before I give it to the next guy,” Larson said Friday. “It’s an extremely special book. That was the thing that I was most excited about from winning the championship was to receive that. I’m sure everyone in the final four right now feels the same way.”

The Champion’s Journal tradition started in 2011, when NASCAR vice chairman Mike Helton suggested champion Jimmie Johnson write something in a small brown leather book. The book has been passed to the winning driver every year since, with the contents remaining a secret to everyone except the select few who have won a title.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear

Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Yardbarker

Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series

Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
The Spun

Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts as Chase Elliott’s championship bid hits wall

Chase Elliott’s pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series championship ended in unexpected fashion Sunday. Elliott found himself in great shape for a restart on Lap 200 of the 312-lap event. He restarted fifth, the highest position of any of the four championship contenders. But on the restart, Elliott dove low on the track and made contact with fellow championship contender Ross Chastain. The bump sent Elliott spinning into the inside wall at Phoenix Raceway.
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023

Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday

What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs

Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy