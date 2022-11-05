Effective: 2022-11-07 10:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Mullan, Fernwood, Kellogg, Grand Coulee, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Dobson Pass, Hayden, Airway Heights, St. Maries, Davenport, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Osburn, Fourth Of July Pass, Wilbur, Cheney, Wallace, Fairfield, Rockford, Lookout Pass, Spokane Valley, Pinehurst, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO