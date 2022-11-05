Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:
4-1-4-6-8, FB: 6
(four, one, four, six, eight; FB: six)
