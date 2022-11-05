Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
01-14-22-32-36
(one, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
01-14-22-32-36
(one, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0