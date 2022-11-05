Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:
04-05-20-24-25
(four, five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)
