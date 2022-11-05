The hotel is in Caravelas city, State of Bahia. We are the best option for those who want to discover the beauties of Abrolhos National Park. This hotel is very good. We had a great time staying here. Caravelas is an awesome place to visit, specially during this pandemic times that we live in. No crowds and the hotel is right at the beach. The staff is very friendly and the prices are good. The cons: I believe the hotel has a lot of potential to offer more activities once the pandemic is over such as yoga classes in the morning, regional culinary classes, etc... The rooms could use some new furniture and the staff could be trained to be a bit more proactive at the restaurant. Menu could be a bit more vast considering all the fresh food available in the region. Besides that it is indeed a very good hotel. I am planning a second visit with my family once traveling is possible again.

