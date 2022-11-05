ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

2-4-3, FB: 6

(two, four, three; FB: six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

