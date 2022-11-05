ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

ESPN

Ole Miss tips off season at home against Alcorn State

LINE: Ole Miss -22.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels start the season at home against the Alcorn State Braves. Ole Miss went 10-8 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Rebels gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

VIDEO: Ashford discusses tough loss at Miss. State, Cadillac Williams and more

STARKVILLE, Mississippi—Coming back from down 24-3, Auburn forced overtime against Mississippi State before falling 39-33 to the Bulldogs to fall to 3-6 on the season. Rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns as part of a 256 yard night on the ground for the Tigers, quarterback Robby Ashford didn't have a great night throwing the ball, but battled to the end in the loss. He talks about the loss, the fight of the team, Cadillac Williams and much more in this postgame video.
STARKVILLE, MS
Vicksburg Post

Porter’s Chapel’s season ends with playoff loss to Tunica Academy

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team headed north on Highway 61 with dreams of a monumental playoff upset. It came back south with dreams of next year being a little bit better. B.J. Bryant caught three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, and top-seeded Tunica Academy shut out...
TUNICA, MS
gojsutigers.com

JSU Tops Mississippi Valley State on Senior Night

JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team celebrated senior night and received their 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season Championship rings during their 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday evening. HOW IT HAPPENED. Jackson State (12-14, 11-3 SWAC) opened the first set with a 10-5 lead. -Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Itta Bena, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The West Tallahatchie High School basketball team will have a game with Leflore County High School on November 07, 2022, 15:30:00.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State to honor deceased OL Sam Westmoreland with number painted on field

Mississippi State on Saturday will host Auburn, the Bulldogs’ first game since coming out of the bye week. It’s also the Bulldogs’ 1st game at Davis Wade Stadium since the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Westmoreland was found dead in a Starkville church on Oct. 19. Since then, the team has played at Kentucky and Alabama and have worn helmet decals with his initials and jersey number, 78.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
usflnewsroom.com

RUMOR: USFL Reportedly Rebranding Tampa Bay Bandits to Memphis Showboats

In the leadup to the inagurual USFL season the new league filed a handful of trademarks for team names. Beyond the eight teams that took the field in 2022, the league also resevered a few from the USFL’s past. These names included Denver Gold, Jacksonville Bulls, LA Express, Memphis Showboats and plenty of others.
MEMPHIS, TN
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee

HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘The Rock’ returns to WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
MEMPHIS, TN
Jackson Free Press

Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm

NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
NOXAPATER, MS

