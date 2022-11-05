STARKVILLE, Mississippi—Coming back from down 24-3, Auburn forced overtime against Mississippi State before falling 39-33 to the Bulldogs to fall to 3-6 on the season. Rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns as part of a 256 yard night on the ground for the Tigers, quarterback Robby Ashford didn't have a great night throwing the ball, but battled to the end in the loss. He talks about the loss, the fight of the team, Cadillac Williams and much more in this postgame video.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO