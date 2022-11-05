Read full article on original website
ESPN
Ole Miss tips off season at home against Alcorn State
LINE: Ole Miss -22.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels start the season at home against the Alcorn State Braves. Ole Miss went 10-8 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Rebels gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.
247Sports
VIDEO: Ashford discusses tough loss at Miss. State, Cadillac Williams and more
STARKVILLE, Mississippi—Coming back from down 24-3, Auburn forced overtime against Mississippi State before falling 39-33 to the Bulldogs to fall to 3-6 on the season. Rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns as part of a 256 yard night on the ground for the Tigers, quarterback Robby Ashford didn't have a great night throwing the ball, but battled to the end in the loss. He talks about the loss, the fight of the team, Cadillac Williams and much more in this postgame video.
Vicksburg Post
Porter’s Chapel’s season ends with playoff loss to Tunica Academy
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team headed north on Highway 61 with dreams of a monumental playoff upset. It came back south with dreams of next year being a little bit better. B.J. Bryant caught three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, and top-seeded Tunica Academy shut out...
gojsutigers.com
JSU Tops Mississippi Valley State on Senior Night
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team celebrated senior night and received their 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season Championship rings during their 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday evening. HOW IT HAPPENED. Jackson State (12-14, 11-3 SWAC) opened the first set with a 10-5 lead. -Mississippi...
Itta Bena, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Raleigh Lions race past Morton, into second round of 3A Playoffs
RALEIGH — There are good nights on the ground, and then there's what top-seeded Raleigh is doing. Their combination of a steady running game and stingy defense helped the Lions race past Morton 52-6 in the First Round of the MHSAA Class 3A football playoffs Friday night. Raleigh (10-1) will host ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State to honor deceased OL Sam Westmoreland with number painted on field
Mississippi State on Saturday will host Auburn, the Bulldogs’ first game since coming out of the bye week. It’s also the Bulldogs’ 1st game at Davis Wade Stadium since the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Westmoreland was found dead in a Starkville church on Oct. 19. Since then, the team has played at Kentucky and Alabama and have worn helmet decals with his initials and jersey number, 78.
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Burnside’s four touchdown performance carries the Tornadoes to round two of the playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes blew past Pelahatchie in the second half to advance to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs. The Chiefs would begin the game getting on the board first with a long 60 plus yard rushing touchdown. The Tornadoes would have to fight back from being down.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What interim HC Cadillac Williams said following Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
Cadillac Williams was this close to capturing his first win as a head coach. Auburn led with under a minute remaining, but ended up falling in overtime to Mississippi State, 39-33. He spoke postgame about how he felt about his team’s effort. He seemed most impressed by the fact...
WAPT
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
usflnewsroom.com
RUMOR: USFL Reportedly Rebranding Tampa Bay Bandits to Memphis Showboats
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football
Lane Kiffin has become one of the most likable coaches in the nation during his time at Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”. A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.
ourmshome.com
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College changing its name
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
