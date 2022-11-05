Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
Teenagers charged with carjacking 65-year-old man, robbing 73-year-old woman in Chicago on same day
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two teenage boys are charged with attacking a 73-year-old woman and carjacking a 65-year-old man on the same day. Police said that on November 4, the boys carjacked the man on West 95th near Ashland in Washington Heights. On the same day, a few blocks away, the boys robbed the woman at gunpoint.
Plainfield Bank Robberies: Two banks on the same street are robbed, just days apart
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - For the second time in less than a week, someone has robbed a bank in Plainfield. The most recent robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at the BMO Harris, 15101 South Illinois Highway 59. The robber in this case showed a note demanding money. He did...
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
Danny Golden case: Suspect seeks bond review in shooting of off-duty cop
One of the suspects in connection to the shooting of off-duty Chicago cop Danny Golden asked for a judge to review his bond, in hopes of getting out of jail.
Man in critical condition after being shot in the back in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot in the back in Bronzeville on Sunday. The man, 27, was shot on South Calumet near 45th around 4:15 p.m. He was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the man was not cooperating with investigators.
Grayslake teen charged with threatening to shoot up high school
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - An 18-year-old Grayslake man is being charged with making threatening messages on social media earlier this week. Grayslake Police say Michael Drees made a threat to harm two specific students from Grayslake Central High School. Authorities were notified of the threat Tuesday evening. The messages specifically said...
2 child luring attempts reported within 2 hours of each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning after two child luring attempts occurred within two hours of each other on Chicago's West Side Thursday. At about 5:30 p.m., an offender attempted to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle in the area of 300 N. Parkside Avenue. The offender was...
1 in custody after police spot catalytic converter theft in progress in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - One person is in custody after police officers spotted him trying to steal a catalytic converter Friday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Police officer witnessed three males who were trying to steal a catalytic converter around 3:21 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Long Avenue, officials said.
Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
Murder trial starts for man accused of shooting woman with BB gun, stabbing her to death
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - The murder trial started Monday for a 2019 fatal stabbing of a suburban woman. Alonzo Campos Jr., 23, faces five counts of first-degree murder and four counts of home invasion. Campos was charged in May 2019 after police responded to a report of shots fired...
15-year-old charged with carjacking in Gresham: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a man was carjacked in Gresham in mid-October. Police say the teen was identified as the offender who forcefully took a vehicle from a 72-year-old man in the 3000 block of West 84th Street on Oct. 18. The teen was seen...
Suspected Nazi uniform worn by student on Halloween causes uproar at South Loop high school
A Jones College Prep High School student who wore a German soldier uniform to school on Halloween has caused an uproar because it was widely interpreted to be the garb of a Nazi soldier.
2 Chicago cops face dismissal for allegedly lying about fatal shooting in 2010
CHICAGO - Two officers who allegedly lied about the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man are now facing dismissal more than 12 years after the deadly encounter, which has already cost the city millions of dollars in a lawsuit. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown filed disciplinary charges with the Chicago...
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood.
Chicago man charged with sending Darren Bailey death threat
Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family.
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora.
Car reaches 100 mph, crashes into pole at Arlington Heights intersection
A man crashed his car into a rail grade crossing signal at the corner of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway while under the influence of alcohol, police say.
Bailey reacts, blames Pritzker for death threats made against him by Chicago suspect
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing charges after police say he left a death threat on a voicemail for Gubernatorial GOP hopeful Darren Bailey. State Senator Darren Bailey says it is the political rhetoric from Governor JB Pritzker that has helped create this kind of hatred. "You can...
Registration for free shoveling for seniors and disabled in Aurora starts Tuesday
AURORA, Illinois - The city of Aurora said registration for the program that connects seniors and the disabled with free snow shoveling starts on Tuesday. There are openings for 150 Aurora residents. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday online at aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel or by calling 630-256-3015. You have to be at...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0