Aurora, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
WOODRIDGE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

