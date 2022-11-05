Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 7PM’ game

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho tax collections are back on track after October revenue exceeded expectations and made up for the first three months of the current fiscal year, state budget officials said Monday. Idaho collected about $48 million more than expected in October, the Division of Financial Management said. About $34 million of that was from a 19% increase over projected individual income taxes, an indication of increased employment and higher wages. Idaho’s unemployment rate in September was 2.8%, the eighth consecutive month below 3%, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Corporate income taxes also exceeded expectations in October by $4.3 million, about 24%.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. The lawsuit from state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, filed...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. The Department of State said it was unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. The agency over the weekend asked counties to provide the numbers, broken down by political party. Officials said some counties were not letting voters fix their mistakes. Ahead of Tuesday’s midterms, more than a million mail-in and absentee ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania, with Democrats far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that could determine majority control of the U.S. Senate.
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details. The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart. “There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday promoted a “prison-to-work” initiative aimed at offering second chances for Kentucky’s inmates by having jobs lined up for them before they leave custody. The goal is to match inmates with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by allowing employers to virtually interview prisoners, the governor said at a news conference. Inmates also will receive help in writing resumes and preparing for interviews with prospective employers. “The goal is for reentering inmates to have a job offer and ready to start to work the day they walk out of the gate,” said Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey. Beshear’s administration is teaming with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to promote the initiative. It will be offered at all 13 state prisons and 19 local jails that house state inmates.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. The case involves Byron Black, a 66-year-old inmate convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of girlfriend Angela Clay, 29, and her two daughters, Latoya, 9, and Lakeisha, 6. Prosecutors said Black was in a jealous rage when he shot the three at their home. At the time, Black was on work release while serving time for shooting and wounding Clay’s estranged husband. Black previously sought to prove he was intellectually disabled in 2004, but that claim was rejected at the state and federal court level. Since then, other cases in both state and federal court have led to more finely tuned criteria for determining intellectual disability. Tennessee enacted a new law last year stating clearly that no defendant with an intellectual disability at the time of their crime can be executed. The law is retroactive, but with a catch. A defendant cannot file a new disability claim “if the issue of whether the defendant has an intellectual disability has been previously adjudicated on the merits.”
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.”. Republican Secretary of State...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant impacts from Nicole until really Tuesday night to Wednesday, so really it shouldn’t have a huge impact on voting operations tomorrow,” hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press. “Unfortunately this is going to be a very large storm, with a very large wind field on the north side. This is...
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness. It’s still unclear what was in the envelope. Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.
PLYMOUTH, Calif. (AP) — Partial remains found in Northern California belong to a woman missing from the San Francisco Bay Area since January, authorities said. The remains were discovered Thursday by a resident in the town of Plymouth, about 40 miles (65 km) east of Sacramento. The Amador County...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voter participation by early and absentee balloting in Tuesday’s election has nearly surpassed participation in New Mexico’s 2018 midterm election. The New Mexico secretary of state’s office on Monday said that nearly 440,000 ballots have been cast through the close of early in-person voting on Saturday and by absentee voting, with more than a day remaining in the election. That’s only a few thousand votes shy of the 2018 tally for all early and absentee ballots. Registered Democrats accounted for nearly 52% of early and absentee ballots cast so far in advance of Election Day. Registered Republicans have cast nearly 35% of the total. New Mexico voters are deciding whether to reelect Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who won an open race in 2018 to succeed termed-out Republican Susana Martinez.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s teacher workforce is smaller, unhappier and less qualified than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency said in a report Monday that urged the state to boost funding to address the issue. Staffers of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC, also told lawmakers that in addition to previously reported declines in academic achievement, school staff are experiencing more student behavioral problems and mental health issues. “We all knew in our hearts and from our personal experiences that COVID-19 had unbelievably terrible impacts on our families and on our children. And now, as we all just heard, we have hard data — cold hard data — telling us that we are in crisis,” Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera told lawmakers after the presentation in Richmond. To compile its report on the pandemic’s impact on public K-12 education, JLARC staff reviewed academic research; conducted interviews and focus groups; analyzed data on school staffing, assessments and academic outcomes; and conducted a survey of all school divisions and a “representative” sample of school staff.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady will visit Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates for a trade mission, the Republican announced Monday. Parson will be overseas for ten days beginning Thursday to build new trade partnerships and strengthen existing relationships. Missouri’s top exports to the countries include fabricated metal and aerospace products for Israel, communications equipment for the United Arab Emirates and scrap and paper products for Greece. Concerns about the spread of coronavirus scuttled Parson’s last two planned trips to Israel and Greece. His first trip was scheduled for March 2020. He canceled another trip planned for December 2021 after Israel barred all foreign visitors because of concerns about the omicron variant of the virus.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Alex Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax, in addition to the nearly $1 billion he already has been ordered to pay victims’ relatives.
Here are the Class 5A high school football playoff sites and times for the bidistrict round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 5A DIVISION I Region I El Paso Del Valle (9-1) vs. Abilene (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at El Paso’s Conquest Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor in 2023, before any other candidates have officially entered what is expected to be a competitive race among high-ranking GOP politicians. The early endorsement, reported by The Advocate, sparked outrage from potential candidates who have yet to officially throw their hats into the ring — with Landry being the first and only person to announce his bid for governor so far. And with accusations of backroom politics being involved, some experts wonder if the endorsement may hurt...
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records. Leslie, who is registered as a Democrat, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release. Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County, officials said. Leslie, who works with a senior care facility in Loxahatchee, told investigators that her work as a physician assistant required extensive travel between multiple states.
