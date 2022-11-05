It’s time to fall back again, as daylight saving time comes to a close. The pros: we get an extra hour of sleep. But, there are some experts calling for an end to the change, as certain doctors think we should stop turning the clocks back for good. With this change coming, we can expect a 4:37 PM sunset at the end of the weekend, meaning our beloved 6 PM sunset is no longer. This marks the end of daylight saving time for 2022. The earlier sunset and subsequent time change can bring an extra hour of sleep, but according to some experts, it can be disruptive to health, schedules, and more. By December 4th, the sun will set around 4:26 PM, according to Time and Date, a website meant to track daily sunrise and sunsets. Keep reading for more info on daylight saving time, and when this Sunday’s sunset will start. PS: It is Daylight Saving Time and not Daylight Savings time.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO