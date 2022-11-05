Read full article on original website
A bill passed to end daylight saving time. Here’s why you still have to change your clocks
The ritual of “falling back” – setting clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time – officially takes place at 2 a.m. Sunday. The hour clock change doesn’t alter time itself, of course, but shifts more daylight into the morning instead of the evening.
Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'
The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?
It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
Almost time to set back the clocks: Here are the pros and cons
When the clocks "fall back," people gain an hour of sleep, but there are pros and cons to the annual time change.
AAA reports: Daylight saving time change makes roads more dangerous
Ahead of the clocks falling back an hour this weekend, experts say the time change from daylight saving makes the roads a more dangerous place to be.
Clocks turned back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled
At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. turned back one hour as daylight saving time ended, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
Daylight Saving Time Ends On Sunday, Here’s What You Need To Know
It’s time to fall back again, as daylight saving time comes to a close. The pros: we get an extra hour of sleep. But, there are some experts calling for an end to the change, as certain doctors think we should stop turning the clocks back for good. With this change coming, we can expect a 4:37 PM sunset at the end of the weekend, meaning our beloved 6 PM sunset is no longer. This marks the end of daylight saving time for 2022. The earlier sunset and subsequent time change can bring an extra hour of sleep, but according to some experts, it can be disruptive to health, schedules, and more. By December 4th, the sun will set around 4:26 PM, according to Time and Date, a website meant to track daily sunrise and sunsets. Keep reading for more info on daylight saving time, and when this Sunday’s sunset will start. PS: It is Daylight Saving Time and not Daylight Savings time.
Washington Examiner
Ending daylight saving time would reduce roadkill
There is yet another reason to quit the twice-yearly tradition of changing our clocks back and forth an hour. A new study found that sticking to daylight saving time would mean fewer deer being hit by cars. Some people might say there are far too many deer, and there are...
As daylight saving time ends, many want to stop changing the clocks
It's that time of year again, when most of the U.S. will enjoy an extra hour of sleep as clocks fall back at 2 a.m. Sunday. But there's growing momentum to make the twice-yearly tradition a thing of the past. A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted in March found that nearly...
WDIO-TV
It’s that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in
WASHINGTON (AP) — A transition is coming across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election. Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12. Relish the...
Not-so-fun facts about Daylight Saving Time
If you're feeling a little bit off this morning, you're not alone; count our David Pogue among those still trying to make sense of Daylight Saving Time...Here are three fun facts about Daylight Saving Time!First, Benjamin Franklin did not invent it. He did write a letter to the editor in 1784, complaining about people who sleep past sunrise. "Let cannon be fired in every street, to wake the sluggards," he wrote. It was a JOKE, people! He also suggested taxing people who close their shutters in the morning, and putting a limit on how many candles you could buy. A joke. Second fun...
cheddar.com
Status Update on Daylight Saving Time Ahead of Americans Rolling Back Clocks
This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a "new, permanent standard time" that would mean brighter winter evenings. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Why Daylight Saving Time is bad for you
It's that time of year when we turn the clocks back an hour, and supposedly get an extra hour of sleep. As correspondent David Pogue points out, there are arguments against adopting a spring-ahead/fall-behind life – or for making Daylight Saving Time permanent.
