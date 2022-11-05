NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 4-05, White Balls: 6-25
(Red Balls: four, five; White Balls: six, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
07-14-15-36-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 4, Day: 12, Year: 95
(Month: four; Day: twelve; Year: ninety-five)
Pick 3
0-2-7
(zero, two, seven)
Pick 5
08-16-26-31-34
(eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
Comments / 0