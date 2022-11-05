ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Two new businesses plan to revive downtown Clarksburg

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jt5Xy_0izTUTPu00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Clarksburg businesses celebrated their openings with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on November 4.

Gore Luxe Development LLC and Gore Fore Virtual Sports Suite opened Friday morning at the Gore Building located at 209 West Pike Street in Clarksburg. The hotel, originally built in 1913, has been converted to apartments, retail and offices.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1K6R_0izTUTPu00
    Apartment 9 rooms
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7JWK_0izTUTPu00
    Apartment 2 rooms

The development company has seven retail spaces, several large offices, and twenty-four residential units. One of the business officials mentioned that they want to use this new company as a way to bring more foot traffic into downtown Clarksburg.

Harrison County 2022 General Election Guide

A managing partner, Kim Harvey, told 12 News what made them decide to come all the way from Boston, to open up this company in downtown Clarksburg. She said, “This area has so much to offer. The more that we started coming in to the Robinson Grand, and the Amphitheater, and Splash Zone, and just the majestic beautiful buildings here is just so… I don’t know, contagious, and we just wanted to spread that passion for revitalization.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiGjk_0izTUTPu00
Gore Fore Virtual Sports Suite ribbon cutting (WBOY Image)

Gore Fore has an HD multi-sport simulator that has more than thirty sports and games to be played as a fun thing to do with friends, family, or for team building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQ3yF_0izTUTPu00
    Sport Simulator room (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lnj7u_0izTUTPu00
    Ben Queen playing golf on the Sport Simulator (WBOY Image)

The Virtual Sports Suite has memberships or hourly rates for those who are interested. The hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the possibility that it might open earlier on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

To learn more information regarding the apartments, retail, or office spaces, you can visit their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY

Marion County 2022 General Election Guide

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County residents will have a lot to vote for during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Marion County is in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District. Voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Veterans make suggestions at November Veteran Town Hall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A veteran town hall was held at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 at 430 West Pike Street on November 4 at 1 p.m. These town halls are to keep veterans updated and to ensure that they, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard and have their concerns addressed […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?

The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

16th St. in Wheeling closing beginning next week

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of 16th Street in Wheeling, between Main Street and Market Street, will be closed from Monday, November 7 through Monday, November 28. 16th Street will remain closed during this period with the exceptions of November 18 and November 24 to November 27. This...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy