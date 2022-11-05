Two new businesses plan to revive downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Clarksburg businesses celebrated their openings with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on November 4.
Gore Luxe Development LLC and Gore Fore Virtual Sports Suite opened Friday morning at the Gore Building located at 209 West Pike Street in Clarksburg. The hotel, originally built in 1913, has been converted to apartments, retail and offices.
The development company has seven retail spaces, several large offices, and twenty-four residential units. One of the business officials mentioned that they want to use this new company as a way to bring more foot traffic into downtown Clarksburg.
A managing partner, Kim Harvey, told 12 News what made them decide to come all the way from Boston, to open up this company in downtown Clarksburg. She said, “This area has so much to offer. The more that we started coming in to the Robinson Grand, and the Amphitheater, and Splash Zone, and just the majestic beautiful buildings here is just so… I don’t know, contagious, and we just wanted to spread that passion for revitalization.”
Gore Fore has an HD multi-sport simulator that has more than thirty sports and games to be played as a fun thing to do with friends, family, or for team building.
The Virtual Sports Suite has memberships or hourly rates for those who are interested. The hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the possibility that it might open earlier on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
