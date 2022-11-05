ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro

Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
Don’t Miss These Holiday Events at Bridgestone Arena

Spend part of your holidays at Bridgestone Arena with these event. From hockey to concerts, there’s something to enjoy at Bridgestone from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. The 1st annual Music City Hockey Classic announced the Northeastern University Huskies will take on the Western Michigan University Broncos on Friday November 25th at beautiful Bridgestone Arena as a double-header with the Nashville Predators.
OBITUARY: Nancy Patty Ryan

Nancy Patty Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, she was 69 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Kay Patty and Elaine Blair Patty. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry...
Josh Turner is Bringing His King Size Manger Tour to Belmont

Country music artist Josh Turner will make a stop on his KING SIZE MANGER TOUR at The Fisher Center at Belmont University on Thursday, December 8. Turner will perform songs from his first Christmas album, “King Size Manger,” a collection of new and traditional holiday songs and hymns, as well as his classic country hits you know and love like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me” and “Hometown Girl.”
Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro

The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Dodson

Jeffrey Allen Dodson, age, 53 of Murfreesboro, TN, was made perfect before our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother Linda Carol Fisher Dodson. Jeff is survived by his father Joe Allen Dodson, and brother Jonathan...
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events

As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022. 1Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial...
OBITUARY: Michael Ray Davis

Michael Ray Davis, a loving and devoted husband and father, son, brother and uncle passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at home with his immediate family at his bedside in La Vergne, TN. Michael had just turned 48 years of age. He was born September 10, 1974 in Nashville, TN...
Meet Matt Brown, Technology Specialist at Rutherford County Schools

Matt Brown is a level three technology support specialist for Rutherford County. In this Q+A he talks about his role supporting faculty and students across RCS. A: I am a technology support specialist, level three. That is the job title, but what do I do? I am the guy who rolls out Windows and (Microsoft) Office and applications. I make sure everything works for four-year-old students in Pre-K to everyone else — even the central office.
Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 20, various times. Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
