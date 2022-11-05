ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4.

Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years.

This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also houses an Amazon return drop-off center in the back of the store.

Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday

“I’ve been working in retail for the last 25 years, and 20 years of that has been in the Morgantown community. In the places that I’ve worked every time a new building comes open, our guests are saying ‘Do you think that’s a Kohl’s coming into town?’. ‘Is that a Kohl’s coming into town?’. So, you know, we do have a Kohl’s in Clarksburg, and we do have one in Washington, but there’s never been one in Morgantown, so we’re just super proud and happy to be a part of the community,” said Eric Siebanoller, Morgantown Kohl’s Store Manager.

Siebanoller says this location is a little smaller than other Kohl’s locations, but still has all the same offerings, including a 2,500-square-foot Sephora.

