KWTX
Food pantries getting ready for Food for Families as the need is greater than ever
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re inching closer towards KWTX’s day-long Food for Families food drive. The event is two weeks away and local food banks said that the need for donations is greater than ever. Director of Food Bank Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Earl Lloyd, said workers...
'Space Create Studios' opens in Downtown Killeen with help from federal funds
KILLEEN, Texas — After receiving $128,000 through American Rescue Plan Act, Create Space Interactive Studios was able to open for business Friday Nov 4. Space Create owner Toni Ringgold hosted a community block part Sat. Nov 5 to celebrate the big accomplishment. To help revitalize Downtown Killeen, the city...
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
KWTX
New business ‘Space Create’ offers first creative studio in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Space Create Interactive Studio’s the name, giving people a platform to work is their game. The new creative space is just that--it’s a place where creatives have the freedom to create content in a professional environment. The city of Killeen is taking its first...
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
Temple restaurants hosts jazz jam session for local musicians
TEMPLE, Texas — Treno Pizzeria & Taproom host the 'Santa Fe Jazz Jam' every first Sunday of the month. This event brings an opportunity for middle school, high school and college instrumentalists and singers to jam on stage with a professional jazz rhythm section. Temple High School student/Saxophonist, Makale...
WacoTrib.com
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Gold star marker unveiled in McGregor Saturday morning, honors families of fallen service members
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texans gathered for a special memorial marker service to honor Gold Star families in McGregor Saturday morning. A marker plaque for Gold Star families — those who’ve lost a loved one during active duty military service — now stands proudly at the small town’s American Legion Post.
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
KWTX
Temple police searching for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook. She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe. She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was...
Killeen's Historic Downtown adds new interactive artwork for visitors
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has introduced a new piece of interactive artwork in it's Historic Downtown with hopes of bringing in more tourists to local shops and businesses. The new artwork that spells out "Killeen" is located on 200 East Avenue D at the Municipal Court...
Multiple polling locations change in Waco
WACO, Texas — Several polling places in Waco are changing locations, for those who have not yet voted, these are the updated locations:. The Records Building polling place will move to the Waco Convention Center on Election Day. Due to construction at Waco High, the polling location at the...
The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program
BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
coveleaderpress.com
Fall-O-Ween Festival in Copperas Cove draws estimated 7,000
On Saturday afternoon, goblins, ghouls, witches, wizards, superheroes and countless inflatable dinosaurs took over the Copperas Cove City Park for the annual Fall-O-Ween Festival. The festival was hosted by Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department Special Events from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and featured family friendly activities such as...
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KXAN
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
WacoTrib.com
Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
