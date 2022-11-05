ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day Parade Route

By Dusty Ellis
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, November 5, 2022 Downtown will be flooded with red white and blue celebrating Veterans day with the 19th annual Veterans Day Parade.

The theme of this year’s Veterans Day Parade is celebrating women veterans of the past, present and future.

Below are the Parade route and blockades to look out for:

For those that can’t make it to the parade, the event will be broadcast on KLST and streamed live here on Concho Valley Homepage.

