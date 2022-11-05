Read full article on original website
Tigers headed back to Charlotte for ACC Championship
Clemson is headed back to Charlotte after a one-year hiatus from the ACC Championship Game. With Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 4 CFP) have clinched the (...)
Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
The Cavaliers will have a mid-afternoon kickoff for their final home game of the season against the Chanticleers
Last year's tournament heartbreak serving as motivation for No. 1 North Carolina basketball
Everything was set up for a Hollywood ending. After an inconsistent regular season, North Carolina basketball entered the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament as a No. 8 seed. The Tar Heels started their journey with a rout of Marquette before dethroning reigning champion Baylor. They took down a fellow blue...
Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
Going Back to Charlotte: Clemson Clinches Atlantic Title
With Syracuse's loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers have won the ACC Atlantic Division and will play in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
Update on Game Times for Nov. 19
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 19. Saturday, Nov. 19 Duke at Pitt, Noon, ACC (...)
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant impacts from Nicole until really Tuesday night to Wednesday, so really it shouldn’t have a huge impact on voting operations tomorrow,” hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press. “Unfortunately this is going to be a very large storm, with a very large wind field on the north side. This is going to cause quite substantial surf, potentially dangerous storm surge somewhere along the Florida east coast, and heavy rainfall and probably significant winds over a large area,” Papin added. Hurricane watches are in effect for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic Coast from Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, to just north of Daytona Beach, as well as inland to Lake Okeechobee, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.
