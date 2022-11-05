Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Related
wcn247.com
STAT WATCH: SMU's Mordecai efficient while piling up numbers
Tanner Mordecai’s eye-popping numbers in SMU's record-setting win over Houston were amassed in an incredibly efficient manner. The Mustangs’ 77-63 win set the NCAA record for most combined points in a regulation game and Mordecai was responsible for 60. Mordecai's nine touchdown passes were the most since Washington State’s Anthony Gordon passed for the same number against UCLA in 2019. Mordecai needed only 37 attempts to achieve his feat. Gordon needed 61. One of the fifth-year quarterback’s eight runs also went for a touchdown. That made him responsible for 10 TDs. That's most since at least 2000.
wcn247.com
AM Prep-Kickers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It was a lose-lose situation for the city of Philadelphia. The city becomes the first ever to lose two major sports championships on the same day. The distinction, noted by the Elias Sports Bureau, occurred Saturday when the Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series to the Houston Astros. Hours before that, the Philadelphia Union lost the Major League Soccer title in Los Angeles when they were beaten by LAFC in a shootout.
wcn247.com
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Singer Mimi Parker has died. Parker's soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday. The 55-year-old Parker died nearly two years after she announced she had ovarian cancer. She was the band's drummer and songwriter. The couple built success with beautifully simple instrumentals and harmonious vocals. They stood out in what would later be defined as the decade’s “slowcore” movement, a subgenre of alternative and indie rock. Their 1994 debut album, “I Could Live in Hope,” received critical acclaim, and they went on to release 13 albums over the years.
wcn247.com
Libyan commander Hifter deposed in US civil lawsuit
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Libyan military commander who once lived in Virginia has been deposed in a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of orchestrating indiscriminate attacks on civilians and torturing and killing political opponents. That's according to the Libyan American Alliance, which supports one of three lawsuits against Khalifa Hifter. The deposition took place Sunday. Plaintiffs have for years sought to question the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army about his role in fighting that has plagued Libya over the last decade. Hifter and his family own property in Virginia that could be used to satisfy any judgment against him. Hifter submitted an affidavit saying the lawsuits are being used against him by his political opponents.
wcn247.com
Kentucky candidates make final pitches ahead of election
Republican Sen. Rand Paul is stressing his faith in a “hands off” federal government in final campaigning across Kentucky. He's approaching the finish line of his reelection bid against Democrat Charles Booker. Paul on Monday headlined get-out-the-vote rallies statewide. Booker concentrated on his hometown of Louisville after an extended statewide bus tour. Many Kentuckians cast ballots during early voting over three days last week. The Senate race tops the midterm ballot as Kentuckians prepare to elect representatives to Congress, the state legislature and local offices. Those contests were largely overshadowed by a proposed constitutional amendment dealing with abortion.
Comments / 0