Yardbarker
Sebastian Aho's four-point night leads Canes over Sabres
Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes settled in after a disturbing opening stretch to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. His final goal was an empty-netter with 2:14 remaining for his fifth career hat trick. Martin Necas posted the...
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes face Maple Leafs, try for fifth straight win
Having the best players playing the best is what Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour looks for from this team. He has seen that development often this season, and that has equated to quite a bit of success. "Our top guys have been playing really well," Brind'Amour said. The Hurricanes will...
Yardbarker
Sam Reinhart scores twice as Panthers defeat Ducks
Sam Reinhart snapped a third-period tie with his first goal of the season, then added an empty-netter, as the visiting Florida Panthers won 5-3 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. After recording a career-high 33 goals last season, Reinhart needed 13 games for his first of 2022-23. Amid a...
Yardbarker
Sabres reveal alternate jersey
The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
ESPN
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
Yardbarker
High-scoring Sabres set to take on Lightning
The offensive-minded Buffalo Sabres will complete a set of back-to-back road games when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Buffalo lost 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin -- who has seven goals and eight assists in 11 games -- scored for the Sabres, but they surrendered a hat trick to the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho.
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres
When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Perbix, Hedman, Shortys & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning enjoyed some home cooking this week, going 2-0-1 to raise their season record to 7-4-1. It was difficult, as they had to come from behind in the third period to win against the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres. In fact, they have had to do that in three of their last six victories. It’s not something they want to do consistently, but it’s nice to know they have what it takes to come back late in games.
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
NHL
Sabres wrap up moms trip with super sweet question of the day
Buffalo players, family members, share what they love most about each other. Why wait until the holidays to show your family members some love?. The Buffalo Sabres concluded their annual moms trip with a nice question for players and the family member they took on the road. The question was...
