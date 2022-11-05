ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the Cleveland guards' latest two-man show while the Cavs improved to 8-1, extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017 during James' final season with his hometown club.Cleveland hasn't made the playoffs without James on its roster since 1998, but this current group appears primed to make its own history. The Cavs...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy