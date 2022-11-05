Read full article on original website
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?
Ben Simmons' name was rumored to be in a trade discussion the Nets were having recently.
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?
Joel Embiid missed his third-straight matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday.
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
NBA insider says Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets growing frustrated with Ben Simmons
Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his teammates are getting frustrated playing alongside the shell that was once All-Star
Can Spurs Overcome Tough Stretch Amid 3-Game Slide?
The San Antonio Spurs have a brutal stretch of games coming up.
Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will give it a go against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
ESPN
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
Brandon Ingram's Finalized Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram will be available for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the Cleveland guards' latest two-man show while the Cavs improved to 8-1, extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017 during James' final season with his hometown club.Cleveland hasn't made the playoffs without James on its roster since 1998, but this current group appears primed to make its own history. The Cavs...
Trae Young, Hawks Edge Pelicans in Overtime
Pelicans bench struggled to support starters and fell in overtime to the Hawks.
Ben Simmons Receives Upgraded Injury Status Against Dallas Mavericks
Ben Simmons' availability has been upgraded.
