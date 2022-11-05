ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Kardashians’: When Does the Season 2 Finale Air?

By Amanda Landwehr
The Kardashians season 2 is underway, and the installment promised more of the nonstop drama, and jaw-dropping “OMG” moments fans have come to expect from reality TV’s royal family. Here’s when The Kardashians season 2 Hulu is set to end.

Khloé Kardashian | Hulu

‘The Kardashians’ is the newest chapter since KUWTK

After Keeping Up with the Kardashians the hit reality show that made the Kar-Jenner family a household name aired its final season after 14 years on air, many fans were left wondering: what’s next?

The answer came soon enough. In Sept. 2020, Hulu announced that they had reached a multi-million dollar deal with the Kardashian clan to release a massive new reality series titled The Kardashians. Compared to Keeping Up, The Kardashians follows more of an organic, documentary-style formula.

Similarly to its predecessor series, it chronicles the lives of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kylie, Kendall, and their significant others as they navigate new business endeavors, relationships, and kids — with plenty of drama on the side.

It’s certainly been a big year for TV’s most famous family. Kim, following her messy divorce from Kanye West, made headlines for her short-lived romance with Pete Davidson. Khloé, on the other hand, was once again cheated on by her on-again-off-again boyfriend and the father of her two kids, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in a dreamy Italian ceremony, while Kylie welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

So far, most of these events have been documented or at least touched upon in the show. However, fans of the Kar-Jenner clan had yet to see some of the behind-the-scenes moments, including all three of Kourtney and Travis’ elaborate wedding ceremonies.

The season 1 finale episode aired on June 16 and documented Thompson’s lawsuit filed by model Maralee Nichols amid the bombshell news that he had cheated on Khloé, in addition to fathering a child with Nichols. Season 2 premiered on September 22, 2022.

When does ‘The Kardashians’ season 2 finale air?

Season 2 of The Kardashians was essentially a go from the moment Hulu ordered the series, as the network ordered 40 episodes of the reality series, per Variety .

Season 2 of the series contains 10 episodes, as did season 1. The season finale will air on November 17, 2022, on Hulu at 12:00 AM EST. While a premiere date is unknown, there is officially a season 3 underway, according to Cosmopolitan .

What has happened so far on ‘The Kardashians’ season 2

As teased in the trailer, fans got to see a lot from Kourtney and Travis this season. During the family’s press tour this year, Kris even joked with Ellen DeGeneres that the PDA the couple is famously known for makes up “98 percent of the new show,” per Yahoo .

Plus, The Kardashians showrunner Danielle King told Distractify that cameras were, in fact, present at Travis and Kourtney’s not-so-legally-binding Vegas wedding back in April, and audiences had an up-close-and-personal glimpse into the (somewhat drunken) ceremony. Additionally, the couple has spoken openly about wanting to have a baby together, meaning viewers have heard some updates about their growing family.

Another big romance fans wanted to see more of is the relationship between Kim and Davidson, who first sparked dating rumors October 2021 after sharing an onscreen kiss during an episode of Saturday Night Live. Although the couple has since called it quits, Davidson did make a quick appearance in The Kardashians season 2 trailer, meaning he will appear, at least briefly.

However, fans might be a little letdown. As reported by Page Six , Davidson is apparently “barely in the show” following his surprise breakup with Kim. But worry not because there’s bound to be plenty more drama involving the other Kar-Jenner sisters to keep fans satisfied.

Viewers might get to see more of Kendall’s on-again, off-again fling with NBA star Devin Booker. There’s also a small chance that Kylie will finally reveal the name of her baby boy (formerly named Wolf) in the remaining episodes of the season.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Tried to Manifest an Emmy, But ‘The Kardashians’ Still Got Snubbed

