‘Yellowstone’: Wes Bentley Says Jamie Is ‘Full of Rage’ in Season 5

Jamie Dutton finds himself in a difficult position in Yellowstone Season 5. Beth and John have information that could put him in prison or get him killed. Though Jamie has no choice but to comply, he hasn’t forgotten what John and especially Beth did to him , and he’s plenty angry going into the new season.

Beth forced Jamie to kill his biological father, Garrett Randall

In earlier seasons of Yellowstone , Jamie Dutton went through an identity crisis. He discovered that John and Evelyn adopted him, and his birth father, Garrett Randall , killed his mother. Still, things are more complicated than that. Garrett believes he did what was best for Jamie since he and his mother were drug addicts.

However, Garrett also ordered a hit on the Dutton family that nearly got them all killed in the season 3 finale. When Beth learns the truth, she tells Jamie to kill his biological father — or else. With no other option, Jamie goes through with it, and Beth takes a picture of him dumping his father’s body.

Jamie is ‘full of rage’ in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

With the picture of Jamie at the scene of the crime, John and Beth have everything they need to blackmail Jamie into following orders in Yellowstone Season 5. Jamie may comply, but he hasn’t forgotten what Beth made him do.

“He’s full of rage,” Jamie actor Wes Bentley told TV Insider . “[He and Beth] have intense interactions at another level this season.” Bentley describes his character as “a rat in a cage” in season 5, but he has plenty of time to plot his revenge

Let’s not forget that Beth and John also publicly humiliated Jamie. He believed Lynelle Perry would announce that she was endorsing him as the next governor of Montana. Jamie began to walk down the stairs at the press conference when Lynelle instead announced her support of John.

Additionally, it seems more than likely that Jamie’s lover Christina (along with their son) didn’t stick around after he killed his birth father. “He’s empty, alone, angry, resentful, guilty, and sad,” says Bentley, “It’s only so long till he’s got to do something. What is redemption for him? It’s not gonna be pretty.”

Some ‘Yellowstone’ fans feel bad for Jamie Dutton

Jamie hasn’t always made the best choices in Yellowstone , but some fans still feel bad for him. He’s undoubtedly never caught a break from Beth, who hates him for a choice he made when he was still a teenager.

Beth’s rage leads her to force Jamie to kill his biological father. “For a minute, they [fans] thought maybe Jamie was a good guy, and then he goes and does that,” Bentley told TV Insider. “But I’ve also heard from people who feel sympathetic and are angry with Beth for getting him to do it.”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13, on the Paramount Network.

