Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals

Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
ZEELAND, MI
MLive.com

12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals

KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship

GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids district recaps: Caledonia wins rematch against Rockford

What a difference two weeks made for the Caledonia football team. The Fighting Scots defeated Rockford 14-13 in double overtime Friday night in Division 1 district finals action to advance to the regional round next week. Caledonia will host Grand Ledge, which defeated Holt 21-20. The date and time have yet to be determined.
CALEDONIA, MI
westernherald.com

Season preview: New head coach Dwyane Stephens takes the reins for WMU men’s basketball

Western Michigan men’s basketball opens the book on 2022 under new head coach Dwayne Stephens. The former Michigan State associate head coach was named the 15th head basketball coach in WMU’s history and hopes to turn around a struggling Broncos team. WMU finished last in the Mid-American Conference last year with a 4-16 conference record and 8-23 overall record. The season’s first chapter started on a high note as WMU topped Kalamazoo College 82-59 in an exhibition game at University Arena Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
MUSKEGON, MI

