Nebraska has delayed the signing of new Medicaid managed care contracts until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved, the Omaha World-Herald reported Nov. 6. The state awarded Medicaid contracts to Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Centene subsidiary Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealthcare of the Midlands in September. The new contracts start Jan. 1, 2024. However, Community Health Plan, doing business as Healthy Blue, filed a protest in October, according to the report. Healthy Blue currently holds a managed care contract in the state.

