The largest Medicare Advantage payer in every state
UnitedHealthcare holds the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market in the U.S, with 28 percent of the market. A study from the American Medical Association, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. Humana holds the second largest share of the U.S. market at 19 percent.
Q&A: UnitedHealthcare's SVP of individual, family plans on planning for 2023 and beyond
Marcus Robinson is the senior vice president of individual and family plans at UnitedHealthcare. He sat down with Becker's to discuss the company's major expansion of Affordable Care Act plans in 2023 and how the rollout plays into the payer's larger goal of serving members and addressing the nation's uninsured rate.
'Simply false and wrong': AHIP rebukes AMA Medicare Advantage market report
AHIP is pushing back on claims that Medicare Advantage markets are uncompetitive, calling a recent report from the American Medical Association "simply false and wrong." The AMA published a report Nov. 1 claiming most Medicare Advantage and commercial insurance markets lack competition. The AMA's report found 34 percent of metropolitan areas have one payer with more than a 50 percent share of the Medicare Advantage market.
9 recent payer virtual health moves
Here are nine payer partnerships and investments in the virtual health realm Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. Molina Healthcare of California partnered with digital behavioral health company BeMe to provide teenagers with mental health support. The BeMe app provides activities and one-on-one coaching to provide support and coping skills for teenagers.
Clover Health posts $75.3M loss in Q3, but company is on the right path, says incoming CEO
Insurtech company Clover Health is making strides toward profitability, the company's President and incoming CEO Andrew Toy said in the company's third quarter earnings report. Clover Health posted a $75.3 million net loss in the third quarter of 2022, nearly double the $34.5 million loss it reported in the same...
Oscar Health posts $194M loss in Q3, predicts profitability in 2024
Oscar Health expects it will be profitable in 2024, CEO Mario Schlosser said in the company's third quarter earnings report. The 2024 target is a year earlier than previously expected, Mr. Schlosser said in a Nov. 8 news release. The company posted a $194 million net loss in the third...
Cigna in the headlines: 9 recent developments
From its Express Scripts business winning Centene's pharmacy benefit manager contract to facing a Justice Department lawsuit, here are nine stories about Cigna that Becker's has reported since Oct. 17:. 1. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Cigna on Oct. 17 alleging the payer is making its Medicare Advantage...
Aetna in the headlines: 9 recent updates
Here are nine new contracts, partnerships and other stories about the Woonsocket, R.I., based-payer Becker's has reported since Oct. 7. Carle Health will treat Aetna Medicare Advantage members after the two sides reached a tentative contract agreement. The contract dispute raised concerns among Illinois state retirees, as Aetna Medicare Advantage will be the only option offered to former state employees in 2023.
CMS doubles down on value-based payments for specialty care: 4 things to know
CMS wants all traditional Medicare beneficiaries and most Medicaid beneficiaries in accountable care organizations by 2030. In a strategy report published Nov. 7, CMS detailed its plans to reach this goal. Here are four things to know about how the agency plans to transform payments for specialty care over the...
Centivo taps chief technology officer
Centivo, a self-funded health plan, has named Enrique Olivares chief technology officer. According to a news release published Nov. 8, Mr. Olivares was most recently vice president of integration at Point32Health. He previously held roles at Aetna and Deloitte Consulting, according to his LinkedIn. Centivo, founded in 2016, has named...
Humana lays out $1.25B debt offering
Humana priced a public offering of $1.25 billion in senior notes, the payer said Nov. 7. The senior notes offerings are slated to close Nov. 22, according to a news release from the insurer. The deadline is subject to customary closing conditions. Humana estimates net proceeds from the offerings will...
Former Humana executive joins PBM
Former Humana executive Marcel White has joined Capital Rx as the pharmacy benefit manager's first chief people officer. Mr. White previously served as the head of human resources for Humana's CenterWell Senior Primacy Care business, according to a Nov. 8 Capital Rx news release. Prior to joining Humana, Mr. White was senior vice president for the pharmacy benefit manager Enclara Healthcare.
Losing bidder's protest delays Nebraska Medicaid contract signing
Nebraska has delayed the signing of new Medicaid managed care contracts until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved, the Omaha World-Herald reported Nov. 6. The state awarded Medicaid contracts to Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Centene subsidiary Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealthcare of the Midlands in September. The new contracts start Jan. 1, 2024. However, Community Health Plan, doing business as Healthy Blue, filed a protest in October, according to the report. Healthy Blue currently holds a managed care contract in the state.
Unions want financial penalties for Horizon BCBS following 20% premium hikes
New Jersey's police union is pressing state officials to divulge whether Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey will face financial penalties following 20% higher premiums among some public employees, Bloomberg reported Nov. 8. Horizon and the state have a contract that partially reimburses the state if the payer...
Highmark taps Western Pennsylvania market president
Highmark Health appointed Bruce Meyer, MD, to serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president, the company said Nov. 7. Dr. Meyer was president of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, where he oversaw the system's 18 hospitals and 50 outpatient clinics. He led the health system during its acquisition of payer HealthPartners Plan.
4 in 10 payers have a health equity plan for members in managed-care contracts
Just over half of Medicaid managed-care plans have health equity strategies for specific populations of members, and around 4 in 10 have health equity plans for all of their members, a survey from the Institute for Medicaid Innovation found. The institute's fifth annual "Medicaid Health Plan Survey" includes data from...
UnitedHealth Group acquisition of LHC Group may close in December: report
UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of Lafayette, La.-based home-health firm LHC Group is on track to be completed in December, Seeking Alpha reported Nov. 8. The parties are said to have substantially complied with the Federal Trade Commission's second request into the acquisition, Seeking Alpha wrote, referencing a Dealreporter report. The agency is expected to close its information request quietly.
