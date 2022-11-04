On October 14, the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) opened an expansive exhibition that examines the cultural significance of La Malinche, an Indigenous girl who served as translator and intermediary to the Indigenous populations of Mexico for the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés. She was given to Cortés as a slave and later became the mother of his first born son. Although Malinche did not leave behind any first-person accounts of her experiences, her role in the global politics of her time made her an icon: one beloved and reviled at different moments in history. With Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche, SAMA examines Malinche’s story and the ways in which it has come to embody a broad range of evolving political, social, and cultural meanings, agendas, and movements.

