2022 Emma Tenayuca Speaker Series Presents Los Courts: Past, Present, and Future on November 12

Please join the Westside Preservation Alliance, Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, the Historic Westside Residents Association, and the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, November 12th, for the third annual Westside History Symposium. The Emma Tenayuca Speaker series seeks to inform, educate, engage, and activate. The speaker series will highlight...
Exhibition Explores the Cultural Significance and Contemporary Relevance of La Malinche Through Approximately 70 Artworks from the 16th Century to Today

On October 14, the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) opened an expansive exhibition that examines the cultural significance of La Malinche, an Indigenous girl who served as translator and intermediary to the Indigenous populations of Mexico for the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés. She was given to Cortés as a slave and later became the mother of his first born son. Although Malinche did not leave behind any first-person accounts of her experiences, her role in the global politics of her time made her an icon: one beloved and reviled at different moments in history. With Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche, SAMA examines Malinche’s story and the ways in which it has come to embody a broad range of evolving political, social, and cultural meanings, agendas, and movements.
