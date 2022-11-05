Read full article on original website
Chronicle
North Carolina's early voting data shows higher turnout than 2018 midterms
As the last day of early voting ended in North Carolina on Saturday, voter turnout numbers recorded higher than in the 2018 midterm elections. Early voting lasted 17 days, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Who’s voting?. Approximately 2.1 million people have voted in North Carolina through Nov. 5,...
hendersonville.com
Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears
Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidates Make Final Push Ahead Of Election Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham are making their final push ahead of Election Day. Sunday, Cunningham hosted a rally at Dust Off Brewing Company in Rock Hill. While on the campaign trail, Cunningham has been very vocal about...
qcnews.com
Midterm early voting numbers in North Carolina surpass 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting came to an end on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Now, if you want to vote in person you’ll have one more chance on Election Day. At last check, more than 185,000 Mecklenburg County residents have cast their ballots. But the numbers are expected to increase as the latest data is released since long lines flooded early voting sites across Mecklenburg County on Saturday.
WCNC
More North Carolina voters registered as unaffiliated than Democrat or Republican
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Election Day is next Tuesday, and Saturday is the last day of early voting in both North and South Carolina. So far, more than 2 million people in both states have already voted. Meanwhile, candidates are making their final push before the remaining voters head to...
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m. NCSBE expects that number to...
Democrats in South Carolina trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics as voting ends Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. But it's likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven't won a statewide race in 16 years, have candidates in...
wtoc.com
Georgia and South Carolina polls opening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Georgia ended Friday, and it ended in South Carolina Saturday. Voters turned out in both states in record numbers, but some people still have yet to cast their ballot. The polls will open again on Tuesday, which is the national Election Day. Polls...
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
carolinacoastonline.com
Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
The Republican candidate running for the NC House District 73 seat in Cabarrus County has filed two cease-and-desist letters against his Democratic opponent and her campaign, accusing her of running false ads against him. The original mailer and current TV ad depict Brian Echevarria with a fake mug shot, accusing...
WJCL
South Carolina Governor Election Results: Joe Cunningham challenges Henry McMaster
Above file video: Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham face off in debate. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is challenged in the general election by former Congressman Joe Cunningham. More South Carolina results below:. McMaster, then the lieutenant governor, was appointed to the position in 2017 when Nikki Haley took a position...
North Carolinians are steering away from a two-party political system
Carolina Public Press’ sent out a request for readers to submit their reasons for registering as unaffiliated. The survey was available in English and en Español aquí and received more than 80 responses.
WJCL
South Carolina Senate Showdown Results: Tim Scott challenged by Krystle Matthews
South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is challenged in the 2022 midterm election by Democrat Krystle Matthews. Scott was appointed to the seat by then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013. He was reelected in 2016. Scott has said he would not run again if he sought a third term.
rhinotimes.com
NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears
In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
opencampusmedia.org
These North Carolina counties were politically aligned. Education has divided them.
This newsletter is about the role of higher ed in society. Each week, we highlight how college is (or is not) working for citizens and communities. It goes out most Friday mornings — If someone forwarded this to you, you can sign up for your own copy here. The...
South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
New poll shows Ted Budd leading over Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
Those were the findings in the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll, which shows that 50.3% of very likely voters in this year’s election say they will or have voted for Budd.
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
