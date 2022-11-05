ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears

Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
Midterm early voting numbers in North Carolina surpass 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting came to an end on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Now, if you want to vote in person you’ll have one more chance on Election Day. At last check, more than 185,000 Mecklenburg County residents have cast their ballots. But the numbers are expected to increase as the latest data is released since long lines flooded early voting sites across Mecklenburg County on Saturday.
Georgia and South Carolina polls opening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Georgia ended Friday, and it ended in South Carolina Saturday. Voters turned out in both states in record numbers, but some people still have yet to cast their ballot. The polls will open again on Tuesday, which is the national Election Day. Polls...
NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears

In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
