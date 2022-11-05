Read full article on original website
Metro News
Monongalia County detectives report human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department said human remains outside of Morgantown Friday afternoon. The remains were found along Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road at around 4:15 p.m. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office which...
connect-bridgeport.com
Human Remains Found in Area Near Grafton Road
FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is investigating the body found on Grafton Road as a hit and run. Evidence on scene led investigators to believe that the decedent was hit by a vehicle. Detectives are asking the public...
Police ask for help identifying 2 men after thefts at West Virginia mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify two different men in its investigations into two separate incidents that happened at Meadowbrook Mall recently.
WDTV
Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
WTOV 9
Shooting under investigation in Bellaire
The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
WDTV
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
WDTV
Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
SUV crashes into building in Monongah
The Monongah Fire Department released that a vehicle crashed into and damaged a Marion County business on Thursday.
WDTV
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman faces multiple charges after officers said she tried to abduct a girl and and steal multiple cars at a gas station in Morgantown. Troopers were dispatched to multiple disturbances happening on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. Callers reported...
Jukebox, claw machine among items burglarized in Greene County bar
Cash was stolen from multiple machines at a bar in Jefferson Township, Greene County, last month. State police in Waynesburg are investigating the burglary. They say someone broke into Ozy’s Bar & Grill and stole about $5,225 from ATMs, slot machines and cash registers in the early hours of Oct. 16.
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
wchstv.com
Randolph County man charged with illegal trapping, baiting and feeding of wildlife
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Randolph County man is facing multiple charges after officers located a baited blind and live trap within the Monongahela National Forest. A hunter was apprehended and charged with baiting and feeding wildlife on public land, trapping during the closed season and using untagged traps, according to a social media post from West Virginia Natural Resources Police shared Saturday.
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
WDTV
U.S. Marshals capture wanted fugitive in Westover
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (11/7/22 at 3:50 p.m.) The U.S. Marshals Service said they arrested Wallace Booth Monday afternoon following a foot pursuit through Westover. Booth was wanted on a Federal Arrest Warrant for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm issued on...
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on state Route 31 at residence 1291 in East Huntingdon Township at around 12:51 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Timothy Lee...
2 Washington County homes test positive for methane
Officials went door to door in a Washington County neighborhood after two homes tested positive for methane last week. According to the South Strabane Fire Department, 42 homes along Scout Drive in South Strabane Township were metered after a confirmed methane release in two homes on the street. The department...
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
