Morgantown, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

Human Remains Found in Area Near Grafton Road

FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is investigating the body found on Grafton Road as a hit and run. Evidence on scene led investigators to believe that the decedent was hit by a vehicle. Detectives are asking the public...
WDTV

Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
KINGWOOD, WV
WTOV 9

Shooting under investigation in Bellaire

The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
BELLAIRE, OH
WDTV

‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown shooting under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wchstv.com

Randolph County man charged with illegal trapping, baiting and feeding of wildlife

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Randolph County man is facing multiple charges after officers located a baited blind and live trap within the Monongahela National Forest. A hunter was apprehended and charged with baiting and feeding wildlife on public land, trapping during the closed season and using untagged traps, according to a social media post from West Virginia Natural Resources Police shared Saturday.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

U.S. Marshals capture wanted fugitive in Westover

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (11/7/22 at 3:50 p.m.) The U.S. Marshals Service said they arrested Wallace Booth Monday afternoon following a foot pursuit through Westover. Booth was wanted on a Federal Arrest Warrant for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm issued on...
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV

